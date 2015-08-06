By Gary Duff | January 26, 2018 | People

The multi-talented Eve was recently named as The Talk's new permanent co-host, and the rapper shared details about her new role on the show, what she made of Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj's hip-hop feud, and plans to release another album later this year.

Welcome back to L.A., and congratulations on The Talk! What made you want to do it?

EVE: It’s such a great show and I’ve enjoyed watching it, but then when I got the call to do it and audition, I was like, "Oh, this could be cool." I think I was looking for something that was a bit different than anything I’ve ever done and what really attracted me to it was being on a platform where people could see me in a different light, beyond music. I wanted them to see me as the woman I am now, as a wife, as a mom, in a place where I would be able to voice my opinion on things that are happening in the world.

So, in some ways, it's a reinvention?

E: If I wasn’t on a platform like this, would I be able to reinvent? I like that you asked that because I haven’t been using that word but I guess this is a reinvention or a reemergence. I love my music and although I’ve been very lucky in my career, we all grow as people.

Honestly, as much as I was trying out for the show, for me it was about seeing if I wanted to be back in that world because it was so different from anything that I've ever done.

Back in November—when you were auditioning for the show—you caused quite the controversy when you talked about a certain female rapper, who tried to sabotage you at one of your live events. Now you know that everyone Googled that to find out if it was Foxy Brown, right?

E: [Laughs] I’m not saying anything!

Speaking of feuds, what did you make of Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj going at it at the end of last year?

E: There’s only a few women in hip-hop, in the business, and it’s a shame that we can’t just support each other. This doesn't mean that everybody has to get along, because that’s not life and it’s not cookie-cutter. It is a little bit annoying that the handful of us in the business have to have some kind of beef or something but I do think, I guess, it’s part of hip-hop at this point.

When I was in the business a lot more and selling albums, I definitely had people who came at me but I never got into it unless I saw them face-to-face. I’m the type of person who would be like, "What’s up? What's the problem?" If this is what people feel like they want to do, then let them. If somebody comes at you with a track, of course, you need to answer back. It's like defending yourself.

The ladies of The Talk welcomed Eve to the round table this month as permanent co-host.

When I heard that you would be joining The Talk, my first thought was, "Does this mean that she's going to put her music on the back burner?"

E: I’m actually working on new music and I started recording before The Talk was even an option for me in London. But I’m continuing to record in LA and I hope to put out music again later this year.

I started the album with just U.K. producers and writers, so I’m definitely taking from that world. Right now I’m listening to a lot of Afrobeats and I love U.K. hip-hop. So you'll hear that coming through but you'll also hear reggae, some world music, bigger sounds. Lyrically, it’s still me and who I am.

Is that what's on your music playlist right now?

E: My Spotify is all over the place. I still listen to everything from New Gen to Stormzy to Bob Marley to Nirvana to Kendrick Lamar and Drake. I even have Imagine Dragons on it.

How great is Kendrick Lamar right now?

E: He was great as soon as he came out. He’s one of the dopiest artists and I like his brand of hip-hop and his brand of truth. I’m a definite fan.

Now that you're back in L.A., where have you been hanging out?

E: Ya know, I'm a Barneys and Saks girl. I was just at Barneys the other day shopping. But dining? I’ve been on set and eating at craft services so I'm going to need you to give me some suggestions of new spots that have opened since I've been gone! [Laughs]