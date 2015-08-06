| January 22, 2018 | Parties

On January 13, an exclusive guest list gathered for Los Angeles Confidential's Annual Awards Celebration presented by Cadillac at The Jeremy West Hollywood. The event honored Awards Issue cover star and Golden Globe and SAG nominee Alison Brie, Men's Issue cover star, Golden Globe nominee, and SAG winner Milo Ventimiglia, and Winter Issue cover star Ana de Armas. Brie and her GLOW castmates Betty Gilpin, Kimmy Gatewood, and Rebekka Johnson along with Ventimiglia, de Armas, and a guest list of Los Angeles tastemakers toasted the evening with custom cocktails provided by Belvedere Vodka while enjoying light bites provided by The Jeremy West Hollywood. Cadillac presented the evening as guests were able to explore the 2018 CT6 and Escalade models. DJ Benjamin Walker provided the soundtrack as guests mingled under the beautiful Los Angeles night sky.