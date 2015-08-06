    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 22, 2018

Los Angeles Confidential's Awards Celebration with Alison Brie, Milo Ventimiglia and Ana de Armas
Read More

January 22, 2018

Fred Segal Celebrates His Birthday
Read More

January 19, 2018

Krug Journey Malibu Event

People

See More
Read More

January 18, 2018

Here's How Actress Tatiana Maslany Prepares for Her Roles in 'Orphan Black', 'Stronger' & 'Pose'
Read More

January 12, 2018

Golden Globe Winner Gary Oldman on the Challenges Bringing 'Darkest Hour' to the Silver Screen
Read More

January 10, 2018

Peter Fonda on His Latest Film ‘The Ballad of Lefty Brown' & Creating a Classic Western

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 23, 2018

Where to Grab Your Next Drink in LA
Read More

January 19, 2018

LA's Top Chefs Talk dineL.A. & Predict 2018's Top Food Trends
Read More

January 17, 2018

These Are the Most Hotly Anticipated LA Restaurant Openings of 2018

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 26, 2017

Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home
Read More

December 21, 2017

Here's Where the Stars are Buying Homes in LA
Read More

December 12, 2017

3 State-of-the-Art Austin Estates, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 9, 2018

These 4 LA Doctors Share The Secret to Perfect Hair & Skin
Read More

December 28, 2017

10 Style Pieces For Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 22, 2017

#FF: 5 Fab Fashion Looks From Our Favorite Celebs That Slayed This Week
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Los Angeles Confidential's Awards Celebration with Alison Brie, Milo Ventimiglia and Ana de Armas

| January 22, 2018 | Parties

Share

On January 13, an exclusive guest list gathered for Los Angeles Confidential's Annual Awards Celebration presented by Cadillac at The Jeremy West Hollywood. The event honored Awards Issue cover star and Golden Globe and SAG nominee Alison Brie, Men's Issue cover star, Golden Globe nominee, and SAG winner Milo Ventimiglia, and Winter Issue cover star Ana de Armas. Brie and her GLOW castmates Betty Gilpin, Kimmy Gatewood, and Rebekka Johnson along with Ventimiglia, de Armas, and a guest list of Los Angeles tastemakers toasted the evening with custom cocktails provided by Belvedere Vodka while enjoying light bites provided by The Jeremy West Hollywood. Cadillac presented the evening as guests were able to explore the 2018 CT6 and Escalade models. DJ Benjamin Walker provided the soundtrack as guests mingled under the beautiful Los Angeles night sky.

Tags: awards season alison brie belvedere vodka milo ventimiglia cadillac Ana de Armas the jeremy
Categories: Parties

Photography by Phil Faraone/Getty Images for LA Confidential, Dylan Lujano, and Corey Sandler

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Here's Who's Headlining Coachella This Year

Read More
Golden Globe Nominee James Franco on his Role in 'The Disaster Artist' & Directing his Brother in the Film

Read More
6 Not-To-Be-Missed Art Happenings in Los Angeles

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE