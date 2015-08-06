Awards Issue Cover Star and Golden Globe and SAG Nominee Alison Brie
GLOW stars Kimmy Gatewood, Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, and Rebekka Johnson
Men's Issue Cover Star, Golden Globe nominee and SAG Award winner Milo Ventimiglia
Winter cover star Ana de Armas
Guests enjoyed custom cocktails from Belvedere Vodka
Cadillac showcased the latest CT6 and Escalade models for guests to explore
Crowds packed the expansive courtyard at The Jeremy West Hollywood
DJ Benjamin Walker and Belvedere Model
Milo Ventimiglia signs his Men's Issue cover
Paul Zahn and Anthony Ramos
Luigi Irauzqu and Zara Alexandrova
Marissa Fraering and Chelsea Petronko
Melissa Gold, Elizabeth Blotky, Alex Phillips and Luc Berne
Monte Bezell and Karina Kudzina
Atmosphere at the event
A birds eye view of the celebration
Share
On January 13, an exclusive guest list gathered for Los Angeles Confidential'sAnnual Awards Celebration presented by Cadillac at The Jeremy West Hollywood. The event honored Awards Issue cover star and Golden Globe and SAG nominee Alison Brie, Men's Issue cover star, Golden Globe nominee, and SAG winner Milo Ventimiglia, and Winter Issue cover star Ana de Armas. Brie and her GLOW castmates Betty Gilpin, Kimmy Gatewood, and Rebekka Johnson along with Ventimiglia, de Armas, and a guest list of Los Angeles tastemakers toasted the evening with custom cocktails provided by Belvedere Vodka while enjoying light bites provided by The Jeremy West Hollywood.Cadillac presented the evening as guests were able to explore the 2018 CT6 and Escalade models. DJ Benjamin Walker provided the soundtrack as guests mingled under the beautiful Los Angeles night sky.