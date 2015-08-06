    

Krug Journey Malibu Event

| January 19, 2018 | Parties

Naeem Khan, a long-time Krug lover, dressed an a-list group of attendees including Jordana Brewster, Paula Patton, Erin and Sara Foster, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Samantha Ronson, Jessica Oyelowo, Hope Smith and Cassandra Grey, who all gathered to celebrate the connection between food, music, and Champagne. Everyone looked amazingly chic in their beaded Naeem Khan gowns and over laying capes, with the Malibu coastline as the backdrop.

Leslie Odom Jr. crafted three incredible performances, which he personally crafted to pair with and echo the personalities of each Champagne. Each performance grew in energy, culminating in an energetic and unforgettable finale. To cap off the night, guests enjoyed custom desserts from Dominique Ansel Bakery. Other fashionable attendees included actor, David Oyelowo and Adam Goldston (Founder of APL).

Tags: events la events
Categories: Parties

