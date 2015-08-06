Here's How Actress Tatiana Maslany Prepares for Her Roles in 'Orphan Black', 'Stronger' & 'Pose'

    

December 15, 2017

December 15, 2017

December 14, 2017

January 18, 2018

January 12, 2018

January 10, 2018

January 17, 2018

January 10, 2018

December 27, 2017

See More
December 26, 2017

December 21, 2017

December 12, 2017

See More
January 9, 2018

December 28, 2017

December 22, 2017

By Scott Huver | January 18, 2018 | People

With Orphan Black, as well as Stronger opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and the upcoming FX drama Pose, Tatiana Maslany is going for an awards season home run.

Tatiana-Maslany.jpg

If only Hollywood could clone Tatiana Maslany—but it doesn’t need to. The Emmy-winning Canadian actress has proved, with her recent star turn in Orphan Black, that she can effectively portray just about any type of character—men included!

The breakthrough show, which cast her in as many as a dozen clone-sister roles, ably proved her versatility to viewers, and to Maslany herself. “To get to do that kind of work that consistently, in terms of stretching myself and taking risks, it was such an amazing playground for me,” says the actress, 32. “It was a huge asset to me as an artist.”

Critically acclaimed on the big screen opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the much buzzed-about Boston Marathon biopic Stronger, Maslany next stars as a modern dance instructor embroiled in 1980s New York’s high-society ball culture in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming FX drama, Pose. “It’s a fascinating time that I didn’t know much about yet I feel very strongly attached to,” she says of the show’s conflicting yet intermingled landscapes where the diverse underground performance circuit scene and moneyed white social climbing collide. “That these two worlds coexisted at the same time is really fascinating.”

Joining the powerhouse acting ensemble that toggles between Murphy’s many series also provides her with the diversity of characters she’s specialized in. “He really loves putting actors in different roles and mixing it up,” she says. “It’s an honor to be part of that rep company.”

Recently relocated from Toronto to Los Angeles with her longtime beau, actor Tom Cullen, Maslany relishes exploring her adopted city. “I’m embracing the fact that I truly don’t know LA, and now I really get to learn about it,” she says. “I bike everywhere to feel part of it. I’ve spent enough pilot scenes here, so at least I have some sense of it already!”

As Maslany gets more acquainted with LA personally, she hopes to surprise herself professionally. “I have never really had a vision of what I wanted to do next,” she admits. “I love to make it up; I love to mix it up so that I’m always doing something that is scary to me... uncharted.” Hollywood is clearly game for the next play.

Tags:
Categories: People

PHOTO BY ANGELO SGAMBATI

