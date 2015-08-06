    

At the start of Swann’s Way (Du côté de chez Swann), Proust writes: “For a long time, I went to bed early." The most famous phrase of French literature is, in itself, a journey back in time, and it inspired Carole Decombe to launch a presentation of "Proustian" decor in her West Hollywood gallery on Melrose. Far removed from the modernism the gallery usually presents, the space became an elegant haven of peace and introspection while plunging guests into the sweet nostalgia of another era in search of a lost time. To commemorate the opening, attendees enjoyed an exhibition of a reverie, mixing photography, painting, furniture, and lighting while harpist Naomi Greene inaugurated the evening, her music helping transform the space into an immersive environment. Similar to Proust's highly original style of poetic imagery, which includes comedic elements and moments of wisdom, the mixture of genres is a major theme of this exhibition. The exhibition can be viewed through January 24th at Galerie Carole Decombe, 8629 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

