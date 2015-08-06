    

December 5, 2017

Education Through Music LAGala
Read More

December 5, 2017

Alcantara "Ride Into Lifestyle" Pop-Up Show
Read More

December 1, 2017

Cleo Third Street Pre-Opening VIP Dinner Series

Read More

December 7, 2017

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval on Season 6 of the Show & the Secret to His Relationship with Co-Star Ariana Madix
Read More

December 1, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski on Her New Swimwear Line & Her Secret to Taking Fab Photos on Instagram
Read More

November 30, 2017

Here's Who the Stars Turn to When They Need to Build an App, Presented by Rootstrap

Read More

December 1, 2017

5 Must-Try Cocktails around L.A. This Holiday Season
Read More

November 21, 2017

Here's Where You Should Be Eating out on Thanksgiving
Read More

October 19, 2017

Mouthwatering Pumpkin Desserts to Try Around LA This Season

Read More

December 8, 2017

Kris Jenner Just Bought This $10 Million Mansion in Hidden Hills
Read More

December 8, 2017

Austin's Most Covetable Wine Cellars, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

November 28, 2017

This LA Bathroom Embodies the Spirit of Disney's Haunted Mansion

Read More

December 7, 2017

5 Futuristic Beauty Products That Will Help You Feel Fabulous
Read More

November 23, 2017

9 Next-Level Beauty Picks to Update Your Makeup Bag
Read More

November 20, 2017

Michael Kors Takes 'Michael Kors The Walk' to Shanghai in Style
Susan Ungaro on Her 11-Year Tenure as James Beard Foundation President & ABC's Special Tribute to the Foundation's 30th Anniversary

By Gary Duff | November 25, 2017

James Beard Foundation President Susan Ungaro chatted with us about her tenure at the James Beard Foundation, and what to expect from the ABC special celebrating the foundation's 30 years of work this weekend.

2_Susan_Ungaro

I was surprised when you announced, back in late June, that you were going to step down as James Beard Foundation president. Why did you think it was time?
SUSAN UNGARO: Well, I’ve been with the foundation a little over 11 years. I feel like I’ve gotten to do so many wonderful things, work with so many great people. We’ve taken the foundation from a small, little organization to one with a big footprint that’s doing better financially; four million in revenue to over 12 million, 10 years later. But I also just, I wanted to think about the next chapter and I’m not thinking about it as retiring but instead rewiring. That’s my new word. I’m not retiring, I’m rewiring, but what does that really mean? It means I don’t want to work as hard. I’d like to help other foundations do some good work, but at the same time have time to travel and relax a little bit.

In some ways it was a risk to helm a foundation that, at the time, was riddled with financial issues. What made you say, “I want to take this on and reinvent it” in the way that you have over the 11 years you've been president?
SU: Well, I think there were a couple of reasons. Whenever you’re deciding about what the next step to take is, you look at the place, the people who work there, and what its reputation is. And, yes, the foundation was struggling financially and had gone through some tough times but I also really loved who James Beard was. I also knew about the James Beard Awards. I understood how important it was for chefs to win an award and I liked the fact that the foundation was giving out scholarships. So, so many of the missions that it already had the first 20 years were things that I felt were important.

We were, as I mentioned, not only earning less than four million dollars, we were losing over a million dollars. So that sounds like, “Oh, my god, why would anybody want to do that?” but I also felt like it was my first time running a foundation, I’d served on the board of trustees, and I really felt like, “I can’t make it worse. I could only make it better,” and I really believed that.

1_Susan_Ungaro

Any advice for your successor?
SU: First thing, trust the wonderful staff that’s in place right now, have them help you lead a new way and a new vision, and don’t be afraid to take risks, and always be optimistic because this foundation is one of the biggest blessings I’ve ever had in my life. I think that it also makes so many people happy, rewarding good people in the food world for doing a great job. I think that they just need to trust the foundation and build on it because it could only get better, and better, and better.

And lastly, tell me about the ABC special celebrating the James Beard Foundation that's airing this Sunday at 4 p.m. EST.
SU: I’m really proud of the fact that we have an ABC television special that’s going to air on Sunday, November 26 at 4 p.m., and it is the story of the James Beard Foundation’s many programs, some of which we’ve talked about together today, but told through the eyes of chef Marcus Samuelsson, who came and cooked a special dinner at the James Beard House. But it’s also the story of our scholarship program, our James Beard Awards, our Chefs Bootcamp for Policy and Change, and the story of a chef coming to cook dinner at the Beard House for the first time. I think what’s really important is for your listeners to know that anyone can come to the James Beard House and experience a special dinner, and we have them over 200 days out of the year, where chefs from all over the country and even sometimes internationally come and create an incredible dinner that reflects what they’re doing in their special city that they hale from.

Photography courtesy the James Beard Foundation

