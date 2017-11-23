December 5, 2017
By Kaitlynn Miller | November 24, 2017 |
People
From mouthwatering feasts to moments of reflection, these are how our favorite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving.
With a table full of Thanksgiving favorites such as sweet potatoes and stuffing, Britney Spears spent the day feasting with her favorite boys.
Reese Witherspoon gives us serious pie envy by showing off the sweet treats she made for the holiday.
Flashing a peace sign for the camera, Viola Davis happily danced around her kitchen in celebration of her favorite holiday.
Oprah gave fans a peak at her gorgeous Thanksgiving spread—and of course, it all looked delicious!
Putting the final touches on their Thanksgiving desserts, Jessica Biel shows her husband, Justin Timberlake, torching a marshmallow-topped pie.
If you were watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you might have caught a glimpse of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots rocking out to Prince.
Sitting on a sunlit beach, Zac Efron reflects on what he’s thankful for this holiday season.
Tom Brady got some help from his little one in the kitchen this Thanksgiving when whipping up the dinner biscuits.
Miley Cyrus had a lot to celebrate this Thanksgiving as the holiday fell on her 25th birthday. In between helping of tofurkey, she was busy opening presents and hanging out with loved ones.
Photography via instagram.com/britneyspears; instagram.com/reesewitherspoon; instagram.com/violadavis; instagram.com/oprah; instagram.com/jessicabiel; instagram.com/jimmyfallon; instagram.com/zacefron; instagram.com/gisele; instagram.com/mileycyrus
