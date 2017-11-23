    

December 5, 2017

Search Our Site

How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Thanksgiving

By Kaitlynn Miller | November 24, 2017 | People

From mouthwatering feasts to moments of reflection, these are how our favorite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving.

Britney Spears

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

With a table full of Thanksgiving favorites such as sweet potatoes and stuffing, Britney Spears spent the day feasting with her favorite boys.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon gives us serious pie envy by showing off the sweet treats she made for the holiday.

Viola Davis

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Flashing a peace sign for the camera, Viola Davis happily danced around her kitchen in celebration of her favorite holiday.

Oprah

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Oprah gave fans a peak at her gorgeous Thanksgiving spread—and of course, it all looked delicious!

Jessica Biel

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Putting the final touches on their Thanksgiving desserts, Jessica Biel shows her husband, Justin Timberlake, torching a marshmallow-topped pie.

Jimmy Fallon

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

If you were watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you might have caught a glimpse of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots rocking out to Prince.

Zac Efron

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Sitting on a sunlit beach, Zac Efron reflects on what he’s thankful for this holiday season.

Gisele Bündchen

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Tom Brady got some help from his little one in the kitchen this Thanksgiving when whipping up the dinner biscuits.

Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Cyrus had a lot to celebrate this Thanksgiving as the holiday fell on her 25th birthday. In between helping of tofurkey, she was busy opening presents and hanging out with loved ones.

