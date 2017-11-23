By Kaitlynn Miller | November 24, 2017 | People

From mouthwatering feasts to moments of reflection, these are how our favorite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving.

Britney Spears

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

With a table full of Thanksgiving favorites such as sweet potatoes and stuffing, Britney Spears spent the day feasting with her favorite boys.

Reese Witherspoon

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Reese Witherspoon gives us serious pie envy by showing off the sweet treats she made for the holiday.

Viola Davis

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Flashing a peace sign for the camera, Viola Davis happily danced around her kitchen in celebration of her favorite holiday.

Oprah

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Oprah gave fans a peak at her gorgeous Thanksgiving spread—and of course, it all looked delicious!

Jessica Biel

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Putting the final touches on their Thanksgiving desserts, Jessica Biel shows her husband, Justin Timberlake, torching a marshmallow-topped pie.

Jimmy Fallon

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:02am PST

If you were watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you might have caught a glimpse of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots rocking out to Prince.

Zac Efron

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Sitting on a sunlit beach, Zac Efron reflects on what he’s thankful for this holiday season.

Gisele Bündchen

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Tom Brady got some help from his little one in the kitchen this Thanksgiving when whipping up the dinner biscuits.

Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Miley Cyrus had a lot to celebrate this Thanksgiving as the holiday fell on her 25th birthday. In between helping of tofurkey, she was busy opening presents and hanging out with loved ones.