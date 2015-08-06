    

'Teachers' Castmates on Getting Advice From Real Teachers & How They Got Their Act Together IRL

By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | November 29, 2017 | People

Share

We sat down with a few members of the cast of Teachers to chat about what we can expect in the remaining season, stories shared by real teachers, and that shameful starstruck moment.

LAC_Teachers

The art of teaching will never be the same once you make contact with the emotionally wrecked staff on TV Land’s, Teachers. Originally part of the comedy group, the Katydids, Katie O’Brien, Kate Lambert, and Katy Colloton portray elementary school teachers, each with their own personality quirks often on display in front of their judging students. Feminism, bathroom pleasantries, and sick kids are just a few topics that are set to be tackled as they finish up the show's second season.

You guys are originally the Katydids, how did you all meet?
KATY COLLOTON: We met going to classes at Second City and iO Chicago. [Caitlin] Barlow was the one who formed us. We didn’t know each other before the group performed. The first show was our first meeting and it was kind of magical, super fun. And so from there we decided to form a group.

What can we expect out of Season 2?
KATE LAMBERT: We deal with some cool things like some feminist issues and classroom bias. We also deal with things that I feel everyone can relate to who’s been to elementary school which is the chicken pox outbreak. We also have a serial pooper which apparently is a real thing. It’s horrifying and teachers need to get paid a lot more.

Have any real teachers gone up to you and given you real advice?
KATIE O’BRIEN: Yea, that’s our favorite part of the show. We’ll have teachers write in all the time. They’d be like, you have to do something about a kid that won’t stop pooping around school.

If you were parents at a PTA conference with your characters, what would you say to them?
KL: I would tell my teacher to get a journal and not use the children as an emotional sounding board.

KC: I would probably tell Ms. Snap to put on some clothes, get off social, and stop posting scandalous photos of herself online.

KO: Honestly, I feel like she’d just be giggling too much and interacting with Hot Dad too much, she wouldn’t have anything to say.

Now that you’re here in LA, do you ever get starstruck?
KO: I love living in LA. We have a really funny star sighting on our lot recently. We write at Sunset Gower but we saw Angelina Jolie eating french fries on a park bench. We all went ape. I think one of our writers came back and said—you guys, Angelina Jolie is just sitting by herself eating french fries and we were like—what?!? And one by one, like little ducklings, we all were walking by her, trying not to catch a glimpse.

KL: Just to add to that, we were not normal at all. We did this thing where we thought we were being slick. You know, where you walk back somewhere and pretend you’re looking for someone who is clearly not there. We were embarrassing but we were very excited.

Tags: celebrities angelina jolie q&a Teachers tv land
Categories: People

