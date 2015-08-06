17 Holiday Gift Ideas Perfect for Him & Her

| November 30, 2017 | Lifestyle Feature

We've got the perfect gifts for the holidays.

1. 23RD STREET JEWELERS 18k yellow gold opal, tourmaline and apatite earrings, and Sylva & Cie’s handmade chain with Black Opal.

2913 Santa Monica Blvd. 310.828.0833 23rdstreetjewelers.com

2. FOURTH & HEART Chocolate Ghee Spread Chocti is a healthy alternative to chocolate spreads {Original, Coffee Guarana & Passionfruit}

323.686.2868 https://fourthandheart.com/

3. IPPOLITA Rock Candy Station Necklace in Clear Quartz and Sterling Silver, and Classico Wavy.

Gearys Beverly Hills 351 N Beverly Drive 310.273.4741 gearys.com

4. ICONIC SCENTS Crafted with the fi nest oils, an unexpected peppery undertone and a rich Rose overlay.

Info@iconicscents.com

5. THE AGE BEAUTIFULLY COOKBOOK Defy aging with every bite! This award-winning cookbook makes it easy and delicious.

FoodTrients.com

6. OM4 ORGANIC MALE OM4 REFRESH: Lime Ginger Glycolic Brightening Body Scrub scrubs away dull and sun damaged skin.

877.898.6253 Om4men.com

7. EVERSMILE, INC. WhitenFresh is the fi rst on-the-go, teeth whitening breath spray

855.595.2999 WhitenFresh.com

8. BOXY GIRL® ORIGINAL 4-DRAWER ORGANIZER Curate and customize a personal and unique set-up with jewelry, makeup and beauty products

BoxyGirl.com

9. RELATED GARMENTS Matching underwear and socks for a simple and effortless solution to saving time while staying stylish each day

relatedgarments.com

10. GRAND ECLAIR Luxury Preserved Rose Collection. These classic elegant roses are sustainable for up to one year!

9100 Wilshire Blvd 175W 424.335.0021 GrandEclair.com

11. MOLESKINE Make plans and take notes with Moleskine’s 12-Month Weekly Planner

10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1380, 424.245.4372 us.moleskine.com

12. THE SPA ON RODEO’S OPULENCE CRÈME Give your skin the royal treatment it deserves with our age renewal crème

The Spa On Rodeo 421 N Rodeo Drive, Suite G12 424.284.8040 thespaonrodeo.com

13. LUXGIFTSNGOODS.COM Gifts for Home, Women, Men, Pets, Jewelry & Gourmet Foods, including Brouk & Co. products shown

LuxGiftsnGoods.com

14. PYRRHA 14K LATIN BAND RINGS Gold Textured Latin Band Rings are handcrafted and feature a choice of six different romantic sayings

8315 West 3rd Street 323.424.4807 pyrrha.com

15. SET AND FLOW YOGA Yoga, pilates, bootcamp, boxing, barre. All your favorite classes under one roof.

1619 N La Brea Avenue 323.464.FLOW setandflowyoga.com

16. PETITE MASON Petite Mason is a new prestigious full service salon in the heart of West Hollywood

8473 Melrose Avenue 323.424.3578 petitemason.com