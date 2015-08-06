Tessa Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Evan Rachel Wood, and Selma Blair
Hailey Baldwin and Laura Harrier
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sofia Boutella and Emmy Rossum
Ana De Armas
Jessica Chastain
Haim performed to cap off the evening
Stars gathered for the Hammer Museum’s 15th Annual Gala in the Garden, supported by Bottega Veneta, with honorees including director Ava DuVernay and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and critic Hilton Als. Guests including Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, Sarah Jessica Parker, Priyanka Chopra, Evan Rachel Wood, Hailey Baldwin, Ana De Armas, Zachary Quinto and Armie Hammer came to support, while enjoying a menu by Chef Suzanne Goin of Lucques and a performance by Californian indie-pop trio Haim.