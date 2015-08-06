Tim Campbell signs his new release Intentional Beauty
Max Fowels-Pazdro, Parisa Fowels-Pazdro, and David Dixon
Elyse Colen and Taylor Pessagno
Sand Powell, Lindsay Smith-Dixon, Tim Campbell, Tuck Ngun
Chaz Dean and Tim Campbell
The crowd at the event
Davida Hall, Lee Stanton and Oliver Furth
Chris and Davida Hall
Share
On October 17, Tim Campbell hosted the launch of his book, Intentional Beauty with a book signing along with a private screening of the companion film by the same name at Soho House in West Hollywood. The event was attended by local designers, socialites, and architects. The book is now available for purchase at bookstores and online.