October 22, 2017

Tim Campbell Book Launch & Signing
October 18, 2017

Women's Brain Health Initiative Panel Discussion at Gagosian Gallery
October 6, 2017

Beverly Hills BMW and The XX Project Power Women Panel with Entertainment Legend Suzanne de Passe

October 24, 2017

Nathalie Kelley Talks On-Screen Fighting and Her Role in the New 'Dynasty'
October 23, 2017

Ryan Hansen on Starring in His Unusual New Show and Where He Loves to Eat in LA
October 12, 2017

7 Influential Men in LA Discuss Their Unique Contributions to the City

October 19, 2017

Mouthwatering Pumpkin Desserts to Try Around LA This Season
October 17, 2017

Renowned Pasty Chef Dominique Ansel Debuts His First Full Restaurant at the Grove
October 11, 2017

What to Look for When Searching for the Perfect Provençal Rosé Wine, Presented by Château d'Esclans

October 19, 2017

A-List Realtor Billy Rose Tells Us Why Hancock Park Is the New Hot Spot for His Clientele
October 12, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents: 10 Holly Lane in Water Mill
October 11, 2017

Austin's Most Instagram-Worthy Homes, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
October 3, 2017

Ayler Young Talks the Unique Inspiration behind His Clothing Line Attracting a Celebrity Clientele
September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Tim Campbell Book Launch & Signing

October 22, 2017 | Parties



On October 17, Tim Campbell hosted the launch of his book, Intentional Beauty with a book signing along with a private screening of the companion film by the same name at Soho House in West Hollywood. The event was attended by local designers, socialites, and architects. The book is now available for purchase at bookstores and online.

