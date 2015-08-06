    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2017

Women's Brain Health Initiative Panel Discussion at Gagosian Gallery
Read More

October 6, 2017

Beverly Hills BMW and The XX Project Power Women Panel with Entertainment Legend Suzanne de Passe
Read More

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event

People

See More
Read More

October 12, 2017

7 Influential Men in LA Discuss Their Unique Contributions to the City
Read More

October 11, 2017

Elizabeth Gillies Dishes on the Premiere of 'Dynasty' & Who She Wants to Play Alexis Carrington
Read More

October 10, 2017

Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 19, 2017

Mouthwatering Pumpkin Desserts to Try Around LA This Season
Read More

October 17, 2017

Renowned Pasty Chef Dominique Ansel Debuts His First Full Restaurant at the Grove
Read More

October 11, 2017

What to Look for When Searching for the Perfect Provençal Rosé Wine, Presented by Château d'Esclans

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 19, 2017

A-List Realtor Billy Rose Tells Us Why Hancock Park Is the New Hot Spot for His Clientele
Read More

October 12, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents: 10 Holly Lane in Water Mill
Read More

October 11, 2017

Austin's Most Instagram-Worthy Homes, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 20, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
Read More

October 3, 2017

Ayler Young Talks the Unique Inspiration behind His Clothing Line Attracting a Celebrity Clientele
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Women's Brain Health Initiative Panel Discussion at Gagosian Gallery

| October 18, 2017 | Parties

Share

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone hosted an intimate cocktail reception and panel discussion to raise awareness for Women’s Brain Health Initiative, the esteemed organization for women and brain health. Panelists including Melanie Griffith, Paula Wagner, Tamara Mellon, Crystal Lourd and brain health expert Dr. Pauline Maki congregated at the elite Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills to discuss individual obstacles and challenges, lessons learned on the way up the ladder, and the massive influx of brain-aging diseases in women. Notable guests included Rufus Wainwright, Rachel Roy, Cheryl Tiegs, Jennifer Tilly, Christos Garkinos and more.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events la events parties philanthropic parties philanthropic events
Categories: Parties

Photography by John Salangsang for BFA.com

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in

Read More
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Read More
7 Influential Men in LA Discuss Their Unique Contributions to the City

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE