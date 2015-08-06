| October 18, 2017 | Parties

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone hosted an intimate cocktail reception and panel discussion to raise awareness for Women’s Brain Health Initiative, the esteemed organization for women and brain health. Panelists including Melanie Griffith, Paula Wagner, Tamara Mellon, Crystal Lourd and brain health expert Dr. Pauline Maki congregated at the elite Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills to discuss individual obstacles and challenges, lessons learned on the way up the ladder, and the massive influx of brain-aging diseases in women. Notable guests included Rufus Wainwright, Rachel Roy, Cheryl Tiegs, Jennifer Tilly, Christos Garkinos and more.