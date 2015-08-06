LAND's 2017 Gala: Feast of the Immortals

| October 16, 2017 | Calendar

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) invites you to celebrate its eighth year anniversary at Feast of the Immortals. A feast fit for Gods & Demons, LAND’s 2017 Gala includes a premium dinner and divine desserts by Tres LA Catering, an intimate performance by Rufus Wainwright, live auction led by Lisa Edelstein, silent auction by Paddle8, and much more. LAND’s most intimate gala to date, Feast of the Immortals will be hosted at the historic gem Carondelet House in Downtown Los Angeles, a recreated Italian villa built in 1928. Preceding Mr. Wainwright’s piano performance, Los Angeles based artist Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs will perform My Ghosts Are With Me Now with sound and choreographic work by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs, costumes by 69 + 323 and featuring Janai Leeb, Jess Basta, Jiha Lee, Tany Ling, Arlene Deradoorian, Tahlia Harbor, and Argenta Walther. Cocktails will be provided by sponsor Sipsmith Gin. The venue will be decked in gothic garb and décor, candlelight, and other deathly delights. A curated silent auction hosted by Paddle8 will include artworks by Lita Albuquerque, Kevin Appel, Jason Bailer Losh, Jennifer Boysen, Matthew Chambers, Alex Da Corte, Jose Dávila, Sam Durant, Kirsten Everberg, Shepard Fairey, Brendan Getz, Alexandra Grant, Iva Gueorguieva, Fritz Haeg, Karl Haendel, Channing Hansen, Matt Johnson, Shawn Kuruneru, Gonzalo Lebrija, Daniel Joseph Martinez, Max Maslansky, Rodney McMillian, John Millei, Maynard Monrow, Stephen Neidich, Brian O'Connell, Laura Owens, Gala Porras-Kim, Jennifer Rochlin, Norberto Rodriguez, Robert Russell, Analia Saban, Joe Sola, Cole Sternberg, Despina Stokou, Oscar Tuazon, Jeffrey Vallance, Mark Verabioff, Liat Yossifor, Bari Ziperstein and more to be announced. The silent auction will be available to view and bid starting Friday, October 13th, 2017 at www.nomadicdivision.org. Wednesday, October 25, 6-11pm at Carondelet House, 627 S Carondelet St. Los Angeles, CA 90057. Feast of the Immortals tickets begin at $750. All proceeds support LAND’s free public programs. For tickets and more information visit www.nomadicdivision.org.