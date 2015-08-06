    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 6, 2017

Beverly Hills BMW and The XX Project Power Women Panel with Entertainment Legend Suzanne de Passe
Read More

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
Read More

September 28, 2017

Kimpton Everly Hotel Grand Opening Soirée

People

See More
Read More

October 12, 2017

7 Influential Men in LA Discuss Their Unique Contributions to the City
Read More

October 11, 2017

Elizabeth Gillies Dishes on the Premiere of 'Dynasty' & Who She Wants to Play Alexis Carrington
Read More

October 10, 2017

Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 11, 2017

What to Look for When Searching for the Perfect Provençal Rosé Wine, Presented by Château d'Esclans
Read More

October 10, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at These Must-Try Bakeries around LA
Read More

October 9, 2017

Walton Goggins and Matthew Alper Take Us to Their Favorite Spots for Cocktails around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 12, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents: 10 Holly Lane in Water Mill
Read More

October 11, 2017

Austin's Most Instagram-Worthy Homes, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 3, 2017

Ayler Young Talks the Unique Inspiration behind His Clothing Line Attracting a Celebrity Clientele
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

LAND's 2017 Gala: Feast of the Immortals

| October 16, 2017 | Calendar

Share

LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division) invites you to celebrate its eighth year anniversary at Feast of the Immortals. A feast fit for Gods & Demons, LAND’s 2017 Gala includes a premium dinner and divine desserts by Tres LA Catering, an intimate performance by Rufus Wainwright, live auction led by Lisa Edelstein, silent auction by Paddle8, and much more. LAND’s most intimate gala to date, Feast of the Immortals will be hosted at the historic gem Carondelet House in Downtown Los Angeles, a recreated Italian villa built in 1928. Preceding Mr. Wainwright’s piano performance, Los Angeles based artist Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs will perform My Ghosts Are With Me Now with sound and choreographic work by Carolyn Pennypacker Riggs, costumes by 69 + 323 and featuring Janai Leeb, Jess Basta, Jiha Lee, Tany Ling, Arlene Deradoorian, Tahlia Harbor, and Argenta Walther. Cocktails will be provided by sponsor Sipsmith Gin. The venue will be decked in gothic garb and décor, candlelight, and other deathly delights. A curated silent auction hosted by Paddle8 will include artworks by Lita Albuquerque, Kevin Appel, Jason Bailer Losh, Jennifer Boysen, Matthew Chambers, Alex Da Corte, Jose Dávila, Sam Durant, Kirsten Everberg, Shepard Fairey, Brendan Getz, Alexandra Grant, Iva Gueorguieva, Fritz Haeg, Karl Haendel, Channing Hansen, Matt Johnson, Shawn Kuruneru, Gonzalo Lebrija, Daniel Joseph Martinez, Max Maslansky, Rodney McMillian, John Millei, Maynard Monrow, Stephen Neidich, Brian O'Connell, Laura Owens, Gala Porras-Kim, Jennifer Rochlin, Norberto Rodriguez, Robert Russell, Analia Saban, Joe Sola, Cole Sternberg, Despina Stokou, Oscar Tuazon, Jeffrey Vallance, Mark Verabioff, Liat Yossifor, Bari Ziperstein and more to be announced. The silent auction will be available to view and bid starting Friday, October 13th, 2017 at www.nomadicdivision.org. Wednesday, October 25, 6-11pm at Carondelet House, 627 S Carondelet St. Los Angeles, CA 90057. Feast of the Immortals tickets begin at $750. All proceeds support LAND’s free public programs. For tickets and more information visit www.nomadicdivision.org.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in

Read More
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Read More
#CoffeeTalk: Judy Greer on Her Favorite Hot Drink & Her Upcoming Role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE