| October 6, 2017 | Parties

On October 5, Beverly Hills BMW, The XX Project and Los Angeles Confidential hosted a guest list of Los Angeles’s female movers and shakers including Rose McGowan and LeToya Luckett for an exclusive panel event moderated by Michelle Edgar, ICM Partners Agent and Founder of The XX Project. Special guest and entertainment legend Suzanne de Passe spoke about her career, life, and advice for women in the entertainment industry with the backdrop of the Beverly Hills BMW glass-paneled showroom. In addition to breakfast bites courtesy of Le Pain Quotidien, guests networked while sipping on beverages from Bai. Attendees received gift bags from Gift Bags By Rachael filled with items courtesy of BMW, Related Garments, Nick Chavez Hair Care, Pure Organic, Justin's, Bombas, Hourglass Cosmetics, Chuao Chocolate, and Genuine Health. Additional event support was provided by Mosaic Floral Design. The XX Project events are designed for leading women in business to propel women to their next phase of personal and professional success, shift them into an empowered state of self, realign with authentic goals and values, add significant relationships to their network, and provide a supportive community.