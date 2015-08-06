    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 6, 2017

Beverly Hills BMW and The XX Project Power Women Panel with Entertainment Legend Suzanne de Passe
Read More

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
Read More

September 28, 2017

Kimpton Everly Hotel Grand Opening Soirée

People

See More
Read More

October 12, 2017

7 Influential Men in LA Discuss Their Unique Contributions to the City
Read More

October 11, 2017

Elizabeth Gillies Dishes on the Premiere of 'Dynasty' & Who She Wants to Play Alexis Carrington
Read More

October 10, 2017

Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 11, 2017

What to Look for When Searching for the Perfect Provençal Rosé Wine, Presented by Château d'Esclans
Read More

October 10, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at These Must-Try Bakeries around LA
Read More

October 9, 2017

Walton Goggins and Matthew Alper Take Us to Their Favorite Spots for Cocktails around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 12, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents: 10 Holly Lane in Water Mill
Read More

October 11, 2017

Austin's Most Instagram-Worthy Homes, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 3, 2017

Ayler Young Talks the Unique Inspiration behind His Clothing Line Attracting a Celebrity Clientele
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Beverly Hills BMW and The XX Project Power Women Panel with Entertainment Legend Suzanne de Passe

| October 6, 2017 | Parties

Share

On October 5, Beverly Hills BMW, The XX Project and Los Angeles Confidential hosted a guest list of Los Angeles’s female movers and shakers including Rose McGowan and LeToya Luckett for an exclusive panel event moderated by Michelle Edgar, ICM Partners Agent and Founder of The XX Project. Special guest and entertainment legend Suzanne de Passe spoke about her career, life, and advice for women in the entertainment industry with the backdrop of the Beverly Hills BMW glass-paneled showroom. In addition to breakfast bites courtesy of Le Pain Quotidien, guests networked while sipping on beverages from Bai. Attendees received gift bags from Gift Bags By Rachael filled with items courtesy of BMW, Related Garments, Nick Chavez Hair Care, Pure Organic, Justin's, Bombas, Hourglass Cosmetics, Chuao Chocolate, and Genuine Health. Additional event support was provided by Mosaic Floral Design. The XX Project events are designed for leading women in business to propel women to their next phase of personal and professional success, shift them into an empowered state of self, realign with authentic goals and values, add significant relationships to their network, and provide a supportive community.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: bmw rose mcgowan the xx project
Categories: Parties

Photography by Dylan Lujano

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in

Read More
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Read More
#CoffeeTalk: Judy Greer on Her Favorite Hot Drink & Her Upcoming Role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man'

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE