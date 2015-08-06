Group Publisher Chris Gialanella, Kimpton Everly General Manager Ashley Gochnauer, Editor in Chief Spencer Beck
Jeff Vance and Zachary Crane
Gabriella Monte and Alex Stanojevic
Maya Goldenberg, Kendra Love, Mariana Weber, and Bobby Crissy
Shannon Dee and Ben Dalton
DJ Tiana Verhagen
Curated Cocktails in the Absolut Elyx Speakeasy
Bree Green, Mulan V, Lauren Daggett, Larry Bryant
Juan Pineda and Nina Depaz
Krista and Erin Kurosaki
Guests mingled on the Everly's pool deck
Mason Allred and Mariana Weber
On September 27, theKimpton Everly Hollywood celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive soirée, complete with live art, curated music, magic, poetry and nature. The hotel was packed full with guests exploring and drifting between various interactive levels, participating in a unique evening of discovery. Guests could create their own bitters and watch live art installations on the hotel’s lower levels, then head up to Kimpton’s famed pool deck where they could mingle with friends and delight in a variety of different cuisines, ranging from a roasted pig to a DIY ice cream station, all while enjoying the sweeping views of the nighttime Hollywood Hills.