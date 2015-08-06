    

Parties

October 6, 2017

Beverly Hills BMW and The XX Project Power Women Panel with Entertainment Legend Suzanne de Passe
September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
September 28, 2017

Kimpton Everly Hotel Grand Opening Soirée

People

October 12, 2017

7 Influential Men in LA Discuss Their Unique Contributions to the City
October 11, 2017

Elizabeth Gillies Dishes on the Premiere of 'Dynasty' & Who She Wants to Play Alexis Carrington
October 10, 2017

Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of “Tie the Knot”

Food & Drink

October 11, 2017

What to Look for When Searching for the Perfect Provençal Rosé Wine, Presented by Château d'Esclans
October 10, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at These Must-Try Bakeries around LA
October 9, 2017

Walton Goggins and Matthew Alper Take Us to Their Favorite Spots for Cocktails around LA

Home & Real Estate

October 12, 2017

Bespoke Real Estate Presents: 10 Holly Lane in Water Mill
October 11, 2017

Austin's Most Instagram-Worthy Homes, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style

Style & Beauty

October 3, 2017

Ayler Young Talks the Unique Inspiration behind His Clothing Line Attracting a Celebrity Clientele
September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
On September 27, the Kimpton Everly Hollywood celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive soirée, complete with live art, curated music, magic, poetry and nature. The hotel was packed full with guests exploring and drifting between various interactive levels, participating in a unique evening of discovery. Guests could create their own bitters and watch live art installations on the hotel’s lower levels, then head up to Kimpton’s famed pool deck where they could mingle with friends and delight in a variety of different cuisines, ranging from a roasted pig to a DIY ice cream station, all while enjoying the sweeping views of the nighttime Hollywood Hills.

Photography by Dylan Lujano

