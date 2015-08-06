| September 28, 2017 | Parties

On September 27, the Kimpton Everly Hollywood celebrated its grand opening with an exclusive soirée, complete with live art, curated music, magic, poetry and nature. The hotel was packed full with guests exploring and drifting between various interactive levels, participating in a unique evening of discovery. Guests could create their own bitters and watch live art installations on the hotel’s lower levels, then head up to Kimpton’s famed pool deck where they could mingle with friends and delight in a variety of different cuisines, ranging from a roasted pig to a DIY ice cream station, all while enjoying the sweeping views of the nighttime Hollywood Hills.