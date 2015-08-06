By Gary Duff | September 29, 2017 | People

In light of #NationalCoffeeDay, actress Judy Greer dishes on her favorite hot drink and partnership with Lactaid, why she wants Andy Serkis to win an Oscar, and her latest role in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Since it's National Coffee Day, are you the kind of person that has to start your day with coffee?

JUDY GREER: Even just the smell of it! My neighbors are starting to make it even earlier than we are and I can smell their coffee when I'm in bed in the morning if the windows are open. Why would I have anything else?

I was jealous of everyone who was offered milk in their coffees and I’d have to say, “No, I just take it black.” Largely because I’m dairy sensitive, but I have to be at work at five in the morning so I have to have a coffee and I found Lactaid the perfect partner.

Because you've worked with so many different actors and directors, is there someone you've found to be a great complement to your acting style?

JG: I'm a pretty easy person to get along with I think. I thought for a second you were going to ask me if there was anyone that I hated to work with! There is a director named Todd Holland that I worked with a bunch of years ago on a show we only made six episodes of called Miss Guided, and it was for ABC. He and I just clicked, and like I said, I'm pretty easy to get along with, but there were no words that needed to be said between us because we knew exactly what each other was going to say. He was so nice and lovely, and I loved working with him, and I thought he brought out the best in me.

Now tell me how much you hated working with Michael Cera on the Lemon set...

JG: [Laughs] I just saw him on Friday! I love him. He's such a peach. He's really just a fun, happy, good person who makes me laugh every time I'm around him. I've seen him grow up. I remember on one of the first days of Arrested Development that he was wearing a George Michael outfit. I asked him something about whether he would dress up like that in real life and he was like, “No, oh my God! I would never dress like that.” And I felt so bad because he just looked so right in that outfit.

Are you the type of actor that sits by the phone waiting for the numbers to roll in?

JG: I have zero control over any of that stuff, but I am interested in how it's doing. Also I'm not the star of those movies, so for me the numbers are just a super bonus. If I were the star I don't know how I would handle it. I'm just hoping people like it and that the reviews are good, and when the reviews are good I'm less concerned with the numbers. I remember the opening weekend of Jurassic World. I just could not believe it. The money just kept coming, and coming, and coming, and it just did so well. I also really invested in the success of The War of the Planet of the Apes, and I have really strong feelings about why I want Andy Serkis to win an Oscar for his role as Caesar.

Now Ant-Man is exciting, no?

JG: The problem is I don't always get to be a part of the action! When I do my secret law of attraction board I have to write in, “Can I not be on the phone in these movies though?” I'm always in a corner on the telephone in the studio and next time it might be fun to be the one getting chased. I keep bugging Peyton Reed, because we're shooting the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, right now, if I can just have one power. Just one superpower... It could be so small. I could make my toes grow and grab things with them.

You’ve done so much already, but is there anything you still have your mind set on getting?

JG: I think I would say, right this second, that I hope to be on a really great TV show. It's always something I've been striving for. I was really happy on Married, but that show didn't take off and it got canceled. I love the medium of television.