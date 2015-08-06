    

Parties

The Boxcar Boot Launch from THE GREAT

| September 19, 2017 | Parties

On September 18th, THE GREAT. designers Emily Current & Meritt Elliott threw an impromptu event at Los Angeles's cult-loved nursery, Rolling Greens celebrating the launch of The Boxcar Boot. Guests including Mandy Moore, Minka Kelly, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Joey Maalouf, Hillary Kerr, Shani Darden, and more tried on the new boots in an old-school style “pop-up” shoe store while enjoying beer courtesy of Downtown LA’s Boomtown Brewery, Kim Crawford wine, and traditional barbecue fare from Barrel & Ashes. The Boxcar Boot is inspired by a vintage boot used in every lookbook for the line. Holiday 2017 will see the addition of another style, with a full shoe collection debuting in Spring 2018.

Tags: kim crawford wines rolling greens the great
Categories: Parties

Photography by Stefanie Keenan

