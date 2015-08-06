Although Fall brings cozy sweaters and the coveted pumpkin spiced lattes, there are a few Summer staples we like to take with us into the new season. From floral prints to our favorite pink drink, we've rounded up the best ways to make it feel like summer all year round.
Just because the warm summer days are becoming a thing of the past doesn’t mean you have to give up your bright frocks. Featuring a muted pink tone and timeless floral pattern, this long-sleeved dress from MSGM will keep you comfortable and stylish on a cool fall day.
When it gets too cold to host a barbecue outdoors, keep this summer staple going with an indoor grill from Philips. Whip up all of your favorite seasonal fare from grilled vegetables to steaks and hamburgers from the comfort of your kitchen counter. The Château D'Esclans Garrus rosé will hold up nicely with any red meat including baby lamb chops.
Don’t let your love for rosé slip away with the summer season. Grab your friends and a bottle (or two) of Château D'Esclans Whispering Angel for the perfect girls night in or homemade brunch. No matter what the weather is outside, a glass of rosé is always refreshing.
Wear Sun-Kissed Makeup Looks
BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, BECCA ($46). sephora.com
This limited-edition palette from BECCA and Chrissy Teigen is the newest item every girl needs in her makeup bag. Featuring a rose gold highlighter, golden-pink coral blush, and medium amber bronzer, this set will help you attain an endless summer glow all year round.
Although temperatures may drop, the sun will still be blazing well into the new season—so don’t put your favorite sunnies away just yet! With mirrored frames and a rosé-inspired shade, these Prada sunglasses are the perfect piece to seamlessly take your wardrobe from summer to fall.
These ideas were inspired by Château D'Esclans rosé wines. To learn more, visit esclans.com.