    

Parties

See More
Read More

September 20, 2017

GRAMMY Museum Gala Honoring David Foster
Read More

September 19, 2017

The Boxcar Boot Launch from THE GREAT
Read More

September 18, 2017

"Ride for a Cause" presented by The XX Project

People

See More
Read More

September 22, 2017

Jamie Foxx on His Partnership with W Hotels, Jetlux & His Upcoming film
Read More

September 21, 2017

Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in
Read More

September 13, 2017

'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz on the Show's Upcoming Season & What to Expect From Her Emmy Look

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

September 14, 2017

Where to Find the Best Boozy Desserts in LA
Read More

August 28, 2017

5 LA Chefs Share Their Favorite Dishes to Serve at Summer Barbecues
Read More

August 21, 2017

Visit These Top LA Pizzerias for a Slice of Heaven

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Read More

August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Presented by Château D'Esclans: Five Ways to Act Like It's Summer Every Day

By Kaitlynn Miller for Château D'Esclans | September 25, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Although Fall brings cozy sweaters and the coveted pumpkin spiced lattes, there are a few Summer staples we like to take with us into the new season. From floral prints to our favorite pink drink, we've rounded up the best ways to make it feel like summer all year round.

Keep Floral Prints in Your Wardrobe

floral-sponsored.jpg

Pleated Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Gown, MSGM ($1,320). net-a-porter.com

Just because the warm summer days are becoming a thing of the past doesn’t mean you have to give up your bright frocks. Featuring a muted pink tone and timeless floral pattern, this long-sleeved dress from MSGM will keep you comfortable and stylish on a cool fall day.

Host an Indoor Barbecue

indoor-grill-sponsored.jpg

Smoke-Less Infrared Grill with BBQ & Steel-Wire Grids, Philips ($300). williams-sonoma.com

When it gets too cold to host a barbecue outdoors, keep this summer staple going with an indoor grill from Philips. Whip up all of your favorite seasonal fare from grilled vegetables to steaks and hamburgers from the comfort of your kitchen counter. The Château D'Esclans Garrus rosé will hold up nicely with any red meat including baby lamb chops.

Sip Rosé with Friends

whispering-angel-sponsored.jpg

2016 Côtes de Provence Whispering Angel Rosé, Château D'Esclans ($20). Mel and Rose, 8344 Melrose Ave., 323-655-5557

Don’t let your love for rosé slip away with the summer season. Grab your friends and a bottle (or two) of Château D'Esclans Whispering Angel for the perfect girls night in or homemade brunch. No matter what the weather is outside, a glass of rosé is always refreshing.

Wear Sun-Kissed Makeup Looks

becca-sponsored.jpg

BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, BECCA ($46). sephora.com

This limited-edition palette from BECCA and Chrissy Teigen is the newest item every girl needs in her makeup bag. Featuring a rose gold highlighter, golden-pink coral blush, and medium amber bronzer, this set will help you attain an endless summer glow all year round.

Rock Bold Sunnies

sunglasses-sponsored.jpg

Square Mirrored Acetate Sunglasses, Prada ($400). neimanmarcus.com

Although temperatures may drop, the sun will still be blazing well into the new season—so don’t put your favorite sunnies away just yet! With mirrored frames and a rosé-inspired shade, these Prada sunglasses are the perfect piece to seamlessly take your wardrobe from summer to fall.

These ideas were inspired by Château D'Esclans rosé wines. To learn more, visit esclans.com.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: summer rose wines sponsored sponsored post chateau d'esclans
Categories: Lifestyle

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in

Read More
Damon Dash on  Life After Jay-Z, His Latest Movie Ventures with Kanye West & the Launch of Dash Diabetes Network

Read More
'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz on the Show's Upcoming Season & What to Expect From Her Emmy Look

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE