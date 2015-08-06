By Alexandra Schwab | September 12, 2017 | People

Colette Jewelry is known for its A-list following and works of wearable art that also have a contemporary fashion edge. On September 15, new pieces from Colette’s collection Galaxia will launch at Jaimie Geller Jewelry in Pacific Palisades with an all-day trunk show. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be going towards hurricane relief.

Colette, what is the inspiration for your current collections?

COLETTE STECKEL: I’m constantly influenced by my travels and the diverse beauty of the earth. Many of my designs are centered on flora and fauna, and my signature collection Galaxia is inspired by the mystery of the cosmos.

I expand on this collection every season, and many of my newest Galaxia pieces will be launching at Jaimie Geller. She was especially drawn to this line when we first met, and we thought having an astrologer doing readings during the launch event would be a great way to celebrate it.

How has Melrose Place influenced your creativity?

CS: I love Melrose Place because it reminds me of my childhood growing up in Paris. The ivy-lined facades and its overall atmosphere feels very European.

It’s also the perfect place for contemporary and emerging brands to coexist. Melrose Place is so well curated, and there’s a synergy between all of the brands there, which makes it the perfect place to find inspiration.

Who are some of your favorite A-Listers to work with?

CS: We've been fortunate to have so many exquisite, inspiring, talented stars wear Colette jewelry. It's hard to come up with favorites but highlights include Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Madonna and Adriana Lima.

What surprise and delight moments have you had blending their personal style with your jewelry's aesthetic?

CS: I love seeing how these amazing women incorporate my jewelry into their looks; it's always inspiring to see how they interpret the jewelry. They work with incredibly talented stylists, telling stories through fashion, and it's such a privilege to see them collaborate on unforgettable, fantasy-like moments—and to be part of such moments is always surreal.

A favorite for me has to be when Rihanna stacked up a bunch of little gold Colette ear cuffs for events leading up to the 2015 Grammys—pre parties, brunches, and rehearsal. She walked the red carpet last that year, and I'll never forget watching to see if she would wear anything of ours, though I doubted it because she had already worn pieces throughout the weekend. Then, she comes out in that exquisite pink Giambattista Valli confection—with those VERY same ear cuffs. It made me feel like she truly LOVED the jewelry—just like the rest of us women when we fall in love with something and never want to take it off.

Jaimie, what stood out to you about Colette's jewelry and motivated you to carry her collections?

JAIMIE GELLER: What doesn't stand out about Colette's line! It's innovative. It's beautiful. It's edgy. It has amazing quality. And it's wearable. I love how feminine it can be without being too girly. And I love how rocker it can be without being too heavy.

How has the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey flooding not only touched you, but prompted you to give a portion of your profits to the American Red Cross?

JG: How can everyone not be overcome with wanting to help the victims of these hurricanes? When we first booked the launch and trunk show, I knew I wanted to do something to give back. But I didn't know what. Then Harvey hit, the photos started coming in, and I started texting to donate. And I realized wait, we can do something bigger & better. Now of course, Irma is hitting as I am answering these questions... so it looks like we will be donating to the Red Cross so that all of the hurricane victims all over the country will get some relief.

CS: As I mentioned, the earth’s natural wonders serve as inspiration for many of my designs. I believe we are fortunate to live on a planet that is so awe-inspiring. When we experience a catastrophe, we have a duty to come together & help as much as possible to rebuild, using our time, talents, and resources. Jaimie and I share a mutual passion for giving back—this was a no brainer for both of us.

View Colette’s Galaxia collection on September 15th, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jaimie Geller Jewelry, 15310 W. Antioch St., Pacific Palisades, CA. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to the Red Cross to support hurricane relief efforts.