    

Parties

September 12, 2017

IVY Ideas Night Featuring DJ Kaskade
August 16, 2017

Sotheby's Los Angeles Presents Shake It Up / Works from the Mario Testino Collection
August 14, 2017

2017 Sundance NEXT FEST

People

September 13, 2017

'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz on the Show's Upcoming Season & What to Expect From Her Emmy Look
September 12, 2017

Here's How Jewelry Designer to the Stars Colette Steckel & Jeweler Jaimie Geller are Supporting Hurricane Relief
September 12, 2017

Mixologist Charles Joly on the Cocktail the Stars Will be Drinking This Emmy Weekend

Food & Drink

September 14, 2017

Where to Find the Best Boozy Desserts in LA
August 28, 2017

5 LA Chefs Share Their Favorite Dishes to Serve at Summer Barbecues
August 21, 2017

Visit These Top LA Pizzerias for a Slice of Heaven

Home & Real Estate

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

Style & Beauty

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
August 21, 2017

The Hottest Luxury Watches on the Market Right Now
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Celebrate National Women's Health and Fitness Day with These 4 Wellness Tips, Presented by OUE Skyspace LA

By Gary Duff | September 10, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Kick off National Women’s Health and Fitness Day (Sept. 27) with a workout at OUE Skyspace LA, and keep the spirit of the holiday going throughout the fall with a few wellness tips.

Try a new sport or exercise

Yoga_3

Get out of your comfort zone with a new sport or exercise that’ll get your blood pumping. If you’ve never tried pilates, done aerobics, or tried your hand at yoga, now’s the time to do it.

Bring a friend with you

There’s no better way to build support for your healthy lifestyle than to surround yourself with friends who can help your cause. Ask your bestie to come with you to your next yoga class, or invite them with you for a walk in the park.

Add superfoods to your diet

Superfoods

Root vegetables, squash, cabbage, and cauliflower, are just a few of the great winter superfoods you can add to your diet. Each vegetable, easily added to any meal, is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients.

Hydrate

Keep a bottle of water nearby throughout the day to keep hydrated. Whether you're working out or not, a recommended intake of eight 8-ounce glasses a day should still be a goal.

Get some sleep

It's hard to believe, but there's a cross section of Americans that don't get the proper amount of sleep each night. The Mayo Clinic recommends a minimum of at least seven hours of sleep for most people.

Start National Women’s Health and Fitness Day with a visit to OUE Skyspace LA and join one of the facility's 30-minute classes between 6-9 p.m. For more, visit oue-skyspace.com.

Categories: Lifestyle

Photography courtesy OUE Skyspace LA

