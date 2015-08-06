By Gary Duff | September 10, 2017 | Lifestyle

Kick off National Women’s Health and Fitness Day (Sept. 27) with a workout at OUE Skyspace LA, and keep the spirit of the holiday going throughout the fall with a few wellness tips.

Try a new sport or exercise

Get out of your comfort zone with a new sport or exercise that’ll get your blood pumping. If you’ve never tried pilates, done aerobics, or tried your hand at yoga, now’s the time to do it.

Bring a friend with you

There’s no better way to build support for your healthy lifestyle than to surround yourself with friends who can help your cause. Ask your bestie to come with you to your next yoga class, or invite them with you for a walk in the park.

Add superfoods to your diet

Root vegetables, squash, cabbage, and cauliflower, are just a few of the great winter superfoods you can add to your diet. Each vegetable, easily added to any meal, is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients.

Hydrate

Keep a bottle of water nearby throughout the day to keep hydrated. Whether you're working out or not, a recommended intake of eight 8-ounce glasses a day should still be a goal.

Get some sleep

It's hard to believe, but there's a cross section of Americans that don't get the proper amount of sleep each night. The Mayo Clinic recommends a minimum of at least seven hours of sleep for most people.

Start National Women’s Health and Fitness Day with a visit to OUE Skyspace LA and join one of the facility's 30-minute classes between 6-9 p.m. For more, visit oue-skyspace.com.