September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
September 20, 2017

GRAMMY Museum Gala Honoring David Foster
September 19, 2017

The Boxcar Boot Launch from THE GREAT

September 29, 2017

Cleopatra Coleman Talks 'The Last Man on Earth,' Her New Role in 'White Famous' & Her Dream Role
September 29, 2017

#CoffeeTalk: Judy Greer on Her Favorite Hot Drink & Her Upcoming Role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man'
September 22, 2017

Jamie Foxx on His Partnership with W Hotels, Jetlux & His Upcoming film

September 29, 2017

For Sale: The Ruby Red Slippers
September 28, 2017

Why You Should be Eating at Catch LA This Weekend
September 26, 2017

5 Must-Try Churro Desserts in LA

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in

By Gary Duff | September 21, 2017 | People

Share

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the culinary scene with some coaching from his dear pal Martha and partnership with Tanqueray Gin—the hip-hop icon is putting his mixology skills to the test behind the bar and in the kitchen.

Snoop_Dogg

Tanqueray Neva Left

Tanqueray_Neva_Left

Recipe: 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN, 3 oz. Orange juice, 1 oz. Cranberry juice. Add fresh orange juice, cranberry juice and Tanqueray No. TEN over ice and stir. Garnish with an orange triangle.

SNOOP DOGG: I’m very proud of my new album "Neva Left"—it really pays tribute to my roots. I whipped up a new signature cocktail to make sure you sip on some Tanqueray Gin & Juice as you listen to the new beats. I always keep it 100 and stay true to who I am, so of course I am still sipping on Gin & Juice. I even have a new recipe cocktail for the album—“Tanqueray Neva Left”—just in time for summer, baby.

Tanqueray No. TEN "Laid Back"

Tanqueray_No

Recipe: .75 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN, .75 oz. Cîroc Apple, 2 oz. fresh pineapple juice, splash of club soda. Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a Double Old Fashioned Glass. Top with a splash Club Soda. Garnish with a pineapple wedge or lime.

SNOOP DOGG: When I wrote "Gin & Juice’" it was about good feelings and real experiences; it just naturally became a global anthem. Tanqueray’s creative approach to representing "Gin & Juice" as the drink I’m known for is authentic and it’s always been what we enjoy, so I whipped up a cool cocktail which I call the "Laid Back" which y’all gotta try out.

Tanqueray No. TEN Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon_Gin_Juice_with_bottle

Recipe: 1.25 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN, 3 oz. fresh pressed watermelon juice, 1 oz. lemon Juice, basil leaves. Blend fresh watermelon to create pressed juice. Add Tanqueray No. TEN and stir over ice. Garnish with watermelon wedge and basil leaves. Add lemon slices.

SNOOP DOGG: Lemme tell y’all Tanqueray TEN mixed with some fresh juice—that’s the fire right there. You can whip this up right at home with some fresh watermelon juice, Tanqueray No. TEN—pour that over ice and you’re ready to kick back and relax.

Tags: cocktails martha stewart _feature gin cocktails Snoop dogg
Categories: People

Photography courtesy Tanqueray

