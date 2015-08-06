    

Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should Be Putting It In

By Gary Duff | July 17, 2018 | People

Share

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the culinary scene. With some coaching from his dear pal Martha and partnership with Tanqueray Gin, the hip-hop icon is putting his mixology skills to the test behind the bar and in the kitchen.

Tanqueray Neva Left

Recipe: 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN, 3 oz. Orange juice, 1 oz. Cranberry juice. Add fresh orange juice, cranberry juice and Tanqueray No. TEN over ice and stir. Garnish with an orange triangle.

SNOOP DOGG: I’m very proud of my new album "Neva Left"—it really pays tribute to my roots. I whipped up a new signature cocktail to make sure you sip on some Tanqueray Gin & Juice as you listen to the new beats. I always keep it 100 and stay true to who I am, so of course I am still sipping on Gin & Juice. I even have a new recipe cocktail for the album—“Tanqueray Neva Left”—just in time for summer, baby.

Tanqueray No. TEN "Laid Back"

Recipe: .75 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN, .75 oz. Cîroc Apple, 2 oz. fresh pineapple juice, splash of club soda. Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a Double Old Fashioned Glass. Top with a splash Club Soda. Garnish with a pineapple wedge or lime.

SNOOP DOGG: When I wrote "Gin & Juice’" it was about good feelings and real experiences; it just naturally became a global anthem. Tanqueray’s creative approach to representing "Gin & Juice" as the drink I’m known for is authentic and it’s always been what we enjoy, so I whipped up a cool cocktail which I call the "Laid Back" which y’all gotta try out.

Tanqueray No. TEN Watermelon Cooler

Recipe: 1.25 oz. Tanqueray No. TEN, 3 oz. fresh pressed watermelon juice, 1 oz. lemon Juice, basil leaves. Blend fresh watermelon to create pressed juice. Add Tanqueray No. TEN and stir over ice. Garnish with watermelon wedge and basil leaves. Add lemon slices.

SNOOP DOGG: Lemme tell y’all Tanqueray TEN mixed with some fresh juice—that’s the fire right there. You can whip this up right at home with some fresh watermelon juice, Tanqueray No. TEN—pour that over ice and you’re ready to kick back and relax.

Photography courtesy Tanqueray

