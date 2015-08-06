| August 16, 2017 | Parties

On Tuesday, August 15, Sotheby’s LA gallery hosted a special VIP reception and private viewing of the traveling exhibition for Shake It Up / Works from the Mario Testino Collection from the forthcoming auction to benefit Museo MATE in Lima, Peru. Museo MATE is a non-profit center established to contribute to Peru through the cultivation and promotion of culture and heritage. The exhibition features a curated group of paintings, photographs, and works on paper and sculpture from a variety of internationally renowned artists. View and bid on the collection here: Mario Testino Collection Auction



