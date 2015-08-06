Ellen Palevsky, Nina Embiricos, and Anya Embiricos
Brigid Walsh and Irena Medavoy
Matthew Winston and Neyshia Go
Karen Filipi and Michelle Schy
Guests view the collection
Share
On Tuesday, August 15, Sotheby’s LA gallery hosted a special VIP reception and private viewing of the traveling exhibition for Shake It Up / Works from the Mario Testino Collection from the forthcoming auction to benefit Museo MATE in Lima, Peru. Museo MATE is a non-profit center established to contribute to Peru through the cultivation and promotion of culture and heritage. The exhibition features a curated group of paintings, photographs, and works on paper and sculpture from a variety of internationally renowned artists. View and bid on the collection here: Mario Testino Collection Auction