Here's What the 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judges & Contestants Think of the Show's Latest Season

By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | August 28, 2017 | People

The judges and dancers of Season 14’s So You Think You Can Dance chat about what this season means to them, which all-star loves their partner the most, and how the competing dancers calm their nerves before a performance.

So_You_Think_You_Can_Dance

The lights, the music, and the stunning choreography make for an amazing Season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance. These dancing duos squared off against each other at the live show on Monday, Aug. 21. Down to the Top 9 finalists, the contestants and their all-star mentors performed various types of dances—where most of the couples were challenged by conquering a new dance style they were unfamiliar withmaking the stakes higher and higher each week. Find out who the Top 8 will be on tonight’s (Aug. 28) live show.

Nigel Lythgoe on the rising level of talent

With multiple Emmy wins, Judge and co-creator of SYTYCD Nigel Lythgoe was surprised at how popular the show became. “Here we are at Season 14 and I thought we might do one season or maybe two,” he says. When asked about the show’s successful longevity, he responds, “There are just better dancers every year and we say this but it’s absolutely true, the standard just goes up and up.”

Mary Murphy on her happy reunion with the show

Having left the judge’s chair for a couple of seasons, the return of Mary Murphy has been a joyous occasion for both her and her fans. “Of course, it’s great to be back. You know it doesn’t really happen too often in television land. I know the fans brought me back and I couldn’t be happier,” she explains. “It’s certainly nice sometimes when you get away from something to realize how much you’re missed.”

Vanessa Hudges on her emotional journey as a judge

As a first-time judge, Vanessa Hudgens never knew how much of a poignant experience it was going to be for her. “No one told me how difficult eliminations would be and how I would actually take that home with me. It’s tough. I think it’s really hard because there are so many incredible dancers and to have to say goodbye to someone each week is just heartbreaking.”

Travis Wall reveals which dancer he’s most impressed by

Choreographer and former contestant of SYTYCD, Travis Wall divulges which contestant this season he believes has a long future in the dance industry. “I have to say Lex [Ishimoto], to me, is the best male dancer that’s ever been on this show and that’s 14 years. Whether he might get the greatest routines or not, or maybe he’s not showcased, looking at him, what he can do with his body in all genres, I truly think he’s by far the best male dancer that’s ever come on the show.”

Allison Holker on why she’s proud of Logan Hernandez’s skills

He can do jazz or the jive, whatever it is, Allison Holker is definitely thrilled to have Logan Hernandez as her dancing partner. She says, “Logan is insane. The diversity that he has in his body and the things that he can do is just so unique and so special.

Gaby Diaz on what she’s learned from her partner Lex Ishimoto

For most occasions, it’s the contestant that learns a lot from their all-star mentors, but in Gaby Diaz’s case, she confesses that she’s been pushing the limits thanks to her partner. “My body is capable of doing more things that I thought it could because these routines are bleeping hard every week,” she says. “I mean, they’re putting us through it.”

Cyrus Spencer on cracking the whip to help his partner stay focused

All-star Cyrus Spencer knows what it’s like to be in his dance partner Kaylee Millis’ shoes. So to help her get a clear head, he explains his technique in calming her nerves. “[It’s] cracking the whip, rubbing the hand, and going, are you okay? What’s wrong? We figure out what’s really going on and get to the bottom of it. Then we’re like, ok, let’s throw that out the window. We don’t want to be there any more. We’re here now, let’s get it.”

Sydney Tormey on moving on after being eliminated

Working with her all-star mentor, Paul Karmiryan, she explains what she learned from him through the very end of the show. “I’m incredibly grateful to have him see something in me that I didn’t see in myself. Paul’s been such a light in my life and brought such great energy and great spirit in this whole experience.”

Photography via Facebook.com/SoYouThinkYouCanDance


