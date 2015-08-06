By Jessica Estrada | September 19, 2017 | Lifestyle

With summer getaways in mind, we turned to five well-traveled LA tastemakers to get their advice for battling the worst part of vacations: jet lag.

Tori Praver, Swimwear Designer

“When I get home from a trip, I love to hit a yoga class and break a good sweat. It's rejuvenating to get rid of all the toxins you gather up from traveling. I try to drink a ton of water because flights are super dehydrating and a good green juice doesn't hurt either. I also get back on the current time zone right away and don't bother with looking at the clock [to try] to calculate what time it is where I started my trip—that makes jet lag last so much longer!”

Curtis Stone, Celebrity Chef and Maude Owner

“This sounds pretty douchey, but I usually just don’t have time for jet lag. I fly back to Australia to film and see family (yep, that’s a 15-hour flight) a good handful of times each year. More often than not, I land and head straight to the set; sometimes I even shower on location, when possible. So this summer, lock in plans for when you land and hit the ground running. I don’t take any sleeping aids—a couple of strong coffees at the other end are my drug of choice. Of course, try as I might, jet lag does bite me in the butt sometimes.”

Michael Sparks, Hairstylist and Cie Sparks Salon Co-Owner

"I travel to and from New York frequently for work, so it's important to stay rested and alert because I'm pretty much working as soon as I step off the plane and for the entirety of my trip. My routine is pretty simple: Before I leave Malibu, I get a surf session in. It totally invigorates me for my trip. I always take the red eye [and] sleep for two hours. But I don't sleep too much, as it leaves me groggy; I'll also drink lots of water. When I get to NYC, I'll check in to the hotel, nap briefly, then go straight to work. From there, I'm good to go. A nice dinner, early bedtime, freshly squeezed OJ in the morning for vitamin C, then I'm back on a plane to LA. The first thing I do when I get back is go directly to the beach and jam in another surf session to bring me back to life."

Erin Condren, Stationery Designer

“As a mom of two 13-year-olds, I jump at the opportunity to take vacations when summer break rolls around. [...] I always plan on laying low 48-hours before my flight, so I can rest (and hopefully nap!) onboard. Most importantly, I plan ahead and schedule activities for when I arrive at my destination, writing them in my LifePlanner™ stylized organizer. So once I'm there, I'm truly there and not sleeping my vacation away.”

Elodie Khayat, Designer and Boutique Owner

“Always take the night flight so you get as much rest as you can. Be prepared with a good playlist, a fully charged battery, and a great book or iPad. Make your flight an excuse [to have] your own personal beauty night. As soon as the flight takes off, I clean my skin with Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths, then apply Elizabeth Arden 8-hour Cream all over my face to make sure my skin stays hydrated. Thirty minutes before landing, I apply the Signs Eye Mask from SK-II and finally finish with the Crème de La Mer, and I am refreshed and ready to start my new day in my new environment. [Lastly], when you arrive at your destination, stay busy and awake for as long as you can [to] adjust to your normal sleeping hours with the time change.”