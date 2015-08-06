    

These 6 Boutique Hotels' Pools are the Perfect Places to Cool Off Before the End of Summer

By Eliza Krpoyan, @instagram.com/elizakrpoyan | September 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

From movie nights to rooftop cocktails, these six intimate hotel pools are the perfect place to cool down as the temperature climbs.

Sixty Beverly Hills

This rooftop pool is a hidden treasure in Beverly Hills. Hotel guests can enjoy 365-degree views from lounge chairs, while non-hotel patrons can reserve small cabanas that fit five to seven people or book large cabanas for 10 to 12 people. Enjoy poolside bites like ahi tuna crudo and grilled Scottish salmon alongside warm-weather cocktails from the rooftop restaurant Above Sixty. 9360 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-273-1400

The Line Hotel

It’s no surprise that The Line Hotel is from the same group behind the Ace and the NoMad properties in New York. The pool deck of this Koreatown hotel offers a cool respite from the congested city. While hotel guests can only can lounge poolside from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Roy Choi’s Commissary offers patio seating by the pool, and after 7 p.m. anyone can enjoy a cocktail—and foosball—in the space sans room reservation. 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 213-381-7411

The Garland

Though boutique, this multi-million dollar renovated hotel’s pool is anything but small. Replete with a fireplace and ample seating, guests of The Garland can enjoy amenities like "dive-in" movie nights, street taco trucks during the summer, and refreshing cocktails. 4222 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood, 818-980-8000

The London West Hollywood

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to bask in the sun at this rooftop pool, but you will need a cabana reservation if you’re not ($50 for hotel guests/$150 for non-hotel guests, plus $200 food and beverage minimum for both). Take in the expansive views from downtown all the way to the Getty Center as you and your crew work on those tans. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-854-1111

Farmer’s Daughter Hotel

While the pool at this 66-room hotel is on the cozier side, Tart's outdoor dining and hotel-guest only cabanas make it a warm-weather destination. Six to 12 people can lounge around the Instagram-worthy pool where the plant wall is new, and large rubber ducks make for perfect props. 115 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, 323-937-3930

Mondrian

Order delectable bites like hamachi crudo, ahi tartare, and grilled octopus from the Ivory on Sunset’s menu to enjoy poolside. The teak deck not only has a whimsical design with planters, and white lounge chairs, but also offers beautiful views of the city. While the pool is normally reserved for hotel guests, this Hollywood mainstay hosts pool parties open to the public on Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. during the summer season. 8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 323-650-8999

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ELIZA KRPOYAN (FARMER'S DAUGHTER HOTEL)

