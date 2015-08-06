By Paul Zahn | August 30, 2017 | Lifestyle

The list of new hotels opening in Los Angeles is growing at an exponential rate. From Santa Monica to Beverly Hills to Downtown LA, the diverse landscape of hospitality hot spots is causing curiosity amongst Anglelenos. We rounded up 4 luxurious properties that are perfect for an LA staycation this season.

The Dream Hotel in Hollywood is the perfect staycation spot for the nightlife loving Angeleno. Located on the corner of Selma and North Cahuenga, the 175 room hotel features five different food and beverage outlets operated by Tao Group. "It's the ultimate one-stop destination in LA where you can stay at a luxury hotel, soak in the 360-views of the city in our stylish rooftop pool, grill and lounge, enjoy a great dinner at a world-class restaurant, and have a premier nightlife experience," says Grant King, Partner at Relevant Group, the hotel developer of Dream Hollywood. The Highlight Room is the properties 11,000 square-foot rooftop pool and lounge, which is quickly becoming one of Los Angeles’ most coveted hot spots. The hotel also features The Gunnar Peterson Gym, a health and wellness experience curated by the celebrity trainer—a perfect way for Angelenos to detox following a night of festivities. 6417 Selma Ave., Hollywood, 323-844-6417

The Nobu Ryokan is an ideal sanctuary for the beach loving Angeleno looking for a private escape. The luxurious hotel is located between Carbon Beach and the PCH and has only 12 suites and 5 oceanfront bungalows. The properties General Manager Janelle Eng shares, “The Ryokan is a small, intimate hideaway, a hidden retreat from the hustle and bustle of LA.” The Ocean King room with the outdoor Japanese soaking tub allows guests to enjoy sunset with views of Carbon Beach and sip cocktails from Nobu Malibu’s bar, all while soaking in a private tub for two. 22752 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills, The Waldorf Astoria is a chic sanctuary featuring 119 deluxe room, 51 suites, and a grand presidential suite. The hotel’s rooms and suites include floor-to-ceiling windows, oversized balconies, and a modern yet elegant aesthetic. Angelenos will truly appreciate one particular hotel outlet—the rooftop. “The Rooftop by JG is Jean-Georges’ al-fresco dining spot located atop the 12th floor. It has 360-degree views of Los Angeles that are unparalleled,” shares the hotel’s Managing Director, Luc Delafosse. Anglenos can also schedule a spa appointment at the only La Prairie Spa in Los Angeles located at the hotel followed by a cut and color at the new Tracey Cunnigham Salon. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-860-6666

Kimpton Hotel’s latest entry into the Hollywood hotel scene is the 216 room, 12 suite property, The Everly. The hotel boasts the best that Hollywood has to offer—from city living to the nature of Beachwood Canyon. Ashley Gochnauer, the GM of The Everly, shares that the hotel is “in a prime location near iconic landmarks like the Capitol Records Building and the Hollywood sign. And since we’re in the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood it’s really easy for our guests to explore the Hollywood Hills with great hiking and running trails.” The sanctuary also features a 5th floor pool deck with 360-degree views of the Los Angeles skyline with glimpses of the Pacific Ocean. 1800 Argyle Ave., Los Angeles, 213-279-3532