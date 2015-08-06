    

Parties

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
Read More

September 20, 2017

GRAMMY Museum Gala Honoring David Foster
Read More

September 19, 2017

The Boxcar Boot Launch from THE GREAT

People

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

Cleopatra Coleman Talks 'The Last Man on Earth,' Her New Role in 'White Famous' & Her Dream Role
Read More

September 29, 2017

#CoffeeTalk: Judy Greer on Her Favorite Hot Drink & Her Upcoming Role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man'
Read More

September 22, 2017

Jamie Foxx on His Partnership with W Hotels, Jetlux & His Upcoming film

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

September 29, 2017

For Sale: The Ruby Red Slippers
Read More

September 28, 2017

Why You Should be Eating at Catch LA This Weekend
Read More

September 26, 2017

5 Must-Try Churro Desserts in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

September 12, 2017

8 Designer Secrets of LA's Iconic Hollywood Regency Style
Read More

September 1, 2017

LA Homes with Backyards Perfect for Grilling This Summer
Read More

August 25, 2017

Modern LA Homes to Inspire Your next Renovation

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

September 20, 2017

LA Doctors Share Their Best Tricks for Glowing Skin
Read More

September 11, 2017

The One Trendy Makeup Look You'll Need This Fall and Where to get it
Read More

August 31, 2017

Eco-Friendly Hair Products to Keep Your Locks Healthy
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Scream Kings David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith on Producing Stephen King's 'It'

By Spencer Beck | September 6, 2017 | People

Share

The hot duo behind this fall's biggest chiller are a match made in Hollywood heaven.

David-Katzenberg-and-Seth-Grahame-Smith.jpg

Scream kings: Following this month’s release of Stephen King’s It, producers/writers/ directors/bromancers David Katzenberg (right) and Seth Grahame-Smith of KatzSmith Productions are developing Beetlejuice 2 with Tim Burton and a feature-length version of Swedish cult short Kung Fury.

David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are in love with the movies—and each other (in a bromance kind of way). Katzenberg, 34, the son of Hollywood mogul/ DreamWorks cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Grahame-Smith, 41, who grew up in the anti-Industry environs of Weston, Connecticut, met by chance at CBS in 2006. Katzenberg was right out of film school with dreams of becoming a director. Grahame-Smith was a writer with a couple of well-received books to his name but little movie moxie. Eleven years later, the dynamic duo’s shingle, KatzSmith Productions, is one of the town’s hottest commodities, with the friends developing, producing, writing, and directing a string of A-list properties, including Stephen King’s highly anticipated It, as well as the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

When you met, was it instant chemistry? Seth Grahame-Smith:
 “Yes! We had the same sense of humor. And David and I are just very easily annoyed people. You need somebody you can bitch and moan with.”

What was your first break?
David Katzenberg: “Warner Bros. took a very early bet on us and gave us a two-year deal. It gave us legitimacy even though we hadn’t produced much.”

You have different backgrounds and interests. How does that play out in the office?
DK: “Seth is a multi-tasker like no other. He can have four windows open on his computer—writing four movies at the same time. It’s crazy.”
SGS: “David’s unflappable. You want him in your foxhole when things are going wrong—and it was a lot of ups and downs over six years to get It produced!”

You really captured the creepy factor in the book.
SGS: “Creepy is a great word for it. But I think people will be surprised how substantive the coming-of-age elements are.” dk: “The kids are fantastic. They will make you laugh… and they’re going to make your heart hurt.”

There’s a picture of legendary Hollywood producer Richard Zanuck hanging in your office. What does it mean being a “producer” today?
SGS: “I was lucky enough to make his last movie with him, and he took me under his wing. But the days of the Dick Zanucks and Jerry Bruckheimers and Joel Silvers are over. There’s so much competition today for so few movies, you can’t just sit on the phone and connect the dots. You have to be on the ground, doing five things at once. I fantasize about the days of first-dollar gross and producers who had two hit movies and a fleet of jets.”

Speaking of legends, any great advice from your dad, David?
DK: “He once said to us, ‘I’ll never be disappointed if you’re outsmarted. I’ll only be disappointed if you’re outworked… If you don’t show up to work on Sunday, don’t bother coming in on Monday.’ It gave us a seven-day-week mentality.”

You’re both married with young children, too! Do you ever just fantasize about taking a break?
SGS: “Yes, it’s for David and me to take a vacation together—riding motorcycles up the coast. No phones, no wives, no kids. Holding hands, watching the sunset. We are the most married straight couple of guys you will ever meet.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: david katzenberg Fall 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ERIC CHARBONNEAU

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Snoop Dogg on His Favorite Gin & the Cocktails You Should be Putting it in

Read More
Damon Dash on  Life After Jay-Z, His Latest Movie Ventures with Kanye West & the Launch of Dash Diabetes Network

Read More
'This is Us' Star Chrissy Metz on the Show's Upcoming Season & What to Expect From Her Emmy Look

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE