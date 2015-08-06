    

Live a 'Clean' Life with Help From These All-Natural Hot Spots

By Christina Clemente | August 30, 2017 | Lifestyle

As the "clean" beauty trend washes through L.A., new stores touting non-toxic are the rage du jour.

Saje’s Refresh Energizing Mist features lemon to brighten the skin and eucalyptus to calm the mind.

THE DETOX MARKET

What was once a pop-up in Venice has evolved into six LA outposts, including a recent SaMo debut, for The Detox Market, a one-stop shop for all-natural beauty products from brands like Tata Harper and RMS Beauty, as well as exclusives from the likes of English vitamin and supplement authority KIKI Health. “Santa Monica has always been a cornerstone of the LA wellness movement,” says founder Romain Gaillard. 1231 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 310-260-0017; thedetoxmarket.com

BASE COAT

Non-toxic nail salon Base Coat is opening its second LA location this September, in Fairfax. “Los Angeles is known for its natural lifestyle, and we wanted to give clients a place where they can be pampered with [natural] products,” says cofounder Ali Elman. Not only is the salon’s curated collection of body care vegan and cruelty-free, but all the polishes are “8-Free,” made without toxic ingredients like formaldehyde. 830 N. Fairfax Ave., LA; basecoatnailsalon.com

SAJE

Canadian wellness company Saje, best known for its plantbased essential oils, recently opened its first LA outpost in Venice Beach. It was a long time coming, says marketing VP Katie Drechsel: When Jean-Pierre and Kate Ross LeBlanc “founded Saje 25 years ago, they dreamed of bringing the company to LA and providing Venice [with] plantbased products.” That and more, including body salts and scrubs! 1421 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, 310-314-3423; saje.com

Tags: beauty trends Fall 2017
Categories: Lifestyle

