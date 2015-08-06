    

Search Our Site

By Cynthia Correa | July 27, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

In honor of National Hamburger Day (July 28), we’ve rounded up the most crave-worthy burgers in the country. With toppings like seared foie gras and fresh lobster meat, these burgers are anything but ordinary.

BOSTON

Secret Burger at Alden & Harlow

Alden_Harlow.jpg

You won’t find this dish on the menu, but locals rave about this off-the-menu burger whose toppings include a crispy cheddar tuile and an unnamed sauce that brings it all together. 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-864-2100

CHICAGO

Single Cheeseburger Au Cheval

Au_Cheval.jpg

One bite and you’ll understand why tourists and locals alike wait in line for an order of this famous burger—available topped with fried egg, thick cut bacon, or seared foie gras. 800 W. Randolph St., Chicago, 312-929-4580

Mott Burger at Mott Street

Mott_Street_Burger.jpg

Only available at the bar, this Asian-inspired rendition includes miso butter, hoisin aioli, shoestring sweet potatoes, and pickled jalapeños atop double chuck patties with American cheese. Tip: Add the fried egg. 1401 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, 773-687-9977

HAMPTONS

Prime Black Truffle Burger at 75 Main

75_Main.jpg

75 Main nails this perfect combination of Italian black truffles, Romano cheese, and roasted garlic aioli. 75 Main St., Hamptons, 631-283-7575

Surf & Turf Burger at 1 North Steakhouse

1_North_Steakhouse.jpg

This Hampton’ stand-out prime beef burger is not only topped with smoked Gouda and fresh avocado, but features fresh Maine lobster meat and a creamy tarragon aioli. 322 W. Montauk Hwy., Hamptons Bay, 631-594-3419

LOS ANGELES

Big Mec at Petit Trois

Petit_Trois.jpg

An homage to Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s French culture, this griddle-cooked, double-patty creation boasts foie gras-infused Borderlaise and a garlic aioli dripping over mounds of artisan cheese and caramelized onions. 718 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, 323-468-8916

MIAMI

DB Burger at DB Bistro Moderne

db_Burger.jpg

Daniel Boulud stuffs his sirloin burger with braised short rib and seared foie gras before topping it with black-truffle-and-tomato confit and sandwiching it between a Parmesan-crusted bun. JW Marriott Marquis, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 305-421-8800

NEW YORK

Chargrilled Burger at The Spotted Pig

Spotted_Pig.jpg

A favorite among celebrity chefs like Anne Burrell, April Bloomfield’s chargrilled burger is topped with Roquefort cheese, and served with a perfect side of shoestring fries. 314 West 11th St., New York, 212-620-0393

PHILADELPHIA

Whiskey King at Village Whiskey

Village_Whiskey.jpg

Piled high with Rogue bleu cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, maple bourbon-glazed cipollini onions, and rich foie gras, the Whiskey King lives up to its name. 118 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, 215-665-1088

VEGAS

Secret Menu Burger at Libertine Social

Libertine_Social.jpg

This hush-hush burger is smothered with caramelized onions, house-made cheese, and a mouth-watering Bordelaise sauce that takes two days to make. Mandalay Bay, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, 702-632-7558

Tags: dining food burgers national burger day
Categories: Food & Drink

