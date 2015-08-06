By Cynthia Correa | July 27, 2017 | Food & Drink

In honor of National Hamburger Day (July 28), we’ve rounded up the most crave-worthy burgers in the country. With toppings like seared foie gras and fresh lobster meat, these burgers are anything but ordinary.

BOSTON

You won’t find this dish on the menu, but locals rave about this off-the-menu burger whose toppings include a crispy cheddar tuile and an unnamed sauce that brings it all together. 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-864-2100

CHICAGO

Au Cheval Single Cheeseburger

One bite and you’ll understand why tourists and locals alike wait in line for an order of this famous burger—available topped with fried egg, thick cut bacon, or seared foie gras. 800 W. Randolph St., Chicago, 312-929-4580

Mott Street Mott Burger at

Only available at the bar, this Asian-inspired rendition includes miso butter, hoisin aioli, shoestring sweet potatoes, and pickled jalapeños atop double chuck patties with American cheese. Tip: Add the fried egg. 1401 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, 773-687-9977

HAMPTONS

75 Main Prime Black Truffle Burger at

75 Main nails this perfect combination of Italian black truffles, Romano cheese, and roasted garlic aioli. 75 Main St., Hamptons, 631-283-7575

1 North Steakhouse Surf & Turf Burger at

This Hampton’ stand-out prime beef burger is not only topped with smoked Gouda and fresh avocado, but features fresh Maine lobster meat and a creamy tarragon aioli. 322 W. Montauk Hwy., Hamptons Bay, 631-594-3419

LOS ANGELES

Big Mec at Petit Trois

An homage to Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s French culture, this griddle-cooked, double-patty creation boasts foie gras-infused Borderlaise and a garlic aioli dripping over mounds of artisan cheese and caramelized onions. 718 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, 323-468-8916

MIAMI

Daniel Boulud stuffs his sirloin burger with braised short rib and seared foie gras before topping it with black-truffle-and-tomato confit and sandwiching it between a Parmesan-crusted bun. JW Marriott Marquis, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 305-421-8800

NEW YORK

A favorite among celebrity chefs like Anne Burrell, April Bloomfield’s chargrilled burger is topped with Roquefort cheese, and served with a perfect side of shoestring fries. 314 West 11th St., New York, 212-620-0393

PHILADELPHIA

Whiskey King at Village Whiskey

Piled high with Rogue bleu cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, maple bourbon-glazed cipollini onions, and rich foie gras, the Whiskey King lives up to its name. 118 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, 215-665-1088

VEGAS

Libertine Social Secret Menu Burger at

This hush-hush burger is smothered with caramelized onions, house-made cheese, and a mouth-watering Bordelaise sauce that takes two days to make. Mandalay Bay, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, 702-632-7558