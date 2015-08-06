    

Parties

5 Wellness Experts Share Their Tips for Staying Healthy All Summer

By Jessica Estrada | July 31, 2017 | Lifestyle

We’re all about living your best summer and staying healthy in the process so we tapped five of our favorite LA wellness experts to share their top tips for feeling your absolute best all summer long.

Suzanne Hall, Editor-in-Chief & Co-Founder of The Chalkboard Mag
suzanne-hall-chalkboard

“Stay consistently well hydrated and everything from workouts to beach days to your dietery choices will improve. I add the tiniest pinch of himalayan pink salt to every glass or bottle of water for trace minerals, stock up on sparkling mineral waters like Gerolsteiner, and start the day with a bottle of Pressed Juicery's lemon cayenne water. If you're entertaining, especially outdoors, put some time and attention into a water station where guests can easily rehydrate with mint or lemon water.”

Ashley Neese, Breathwork Teacher

Ashley_Neese

Summer is dry in LA and the number one way I stay healthy is by keeping hydrated. This includes drinking spring water throughout the day and using a cooling face mist to keep my skin nourished. I also spend a great deal of time in the woods and at the beach this time of year. Most of my clients travel in the summer so I've made it a point to spend more time recharging out in nature. “

Heather Askinosie, Crystal Expert/Holistic Healer and Co-founder of Energy Muse
Heather_Headshot

"Wellness starts from within. Crystals are a touchstone, invisible energy in tangible form. When you hold them in your hands, they help you to get grounded so you can reset your mind, body, and spirit and reclaim your personal power. This summer, work with clear quartz because being crystal clear is the new super power.”

Jordan Younger, The Balanced Blonde Blogger
Jordan

"Summer is a time to get outside and use the beautiful outdoors to fuel your workout! It makes exercising feel so much more fun and natural, in my opinion, and is a great way to spend time with friends. Some of my favorite summer workouts are Malibu hikes, Palisades hikes (overlooking the ocean), beach yoga, and runs around my neighborhood! Staying active helps release stored stress, calms the nervous system (after revving it up!), and of course puts you in a position to make healthy choices when it comes to food because you already feel awesome!"

Kelly LeVeque, Health Coach and Holistic Nutritionist, Author of Body Love
Kelly

“The best way to stay healthy all summer is to load up on what I call the Fab Four at every meal: protein, fat, fiber, and greens. Fab Four meals turn off hunger hormones, squelch inflammation, and provide the body with the perfect complete meal of essential nutrients. The Fab Four is the light structure for eating healthy without ‘eat’ or ‘do-not-eat’ lists. Simply look at your plate and ask yourself if you have all four components. Protein ups collagen, muscle tone, and metabolism; fat benefits hormones, skin, and cellular health, fiber promotes gut microbiome proliferation and detoxification; and greens (or veggies deep in color) provide cancer and inflammation fighting phytonutrients. This combination is a fail safe for my clients to instead mix their nutrients and easily go 4-6 hours without thinking of food or snacking on processed foods.”

