    

Parties

See More
Read More

July 19, 2017

Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles
Read More

July 19, 2017

Striiike Bastille Day Fête
Read More

July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars

People

See More
Read More

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
Read More

July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
Read More

July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
Read More

June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
Read More

June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
Read More

June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Read More

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
Read More

June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Bespoke Marketing Presents: Watchcase - A Timeless Collection of Luxury Residences in Sag Harbor

Presented by Bespoke Luxury Marketing | July 20, 2017 | Sponsored Post

Share

Watchcase Sag Harbor presents the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of a select collection of penthouses and homes with architecture by celebrated firm Beyer Blinder Belle and interiors by Steven Gambrel. In addition to a robust amenities package, the staff at Watchcase is at the service of all residents, delivering a resort-like experience 365 days a year.

Prime Sag Harbor Village Location

One short block from the charming and historic Main Street of Sag Harbor Village, Watchcase is the transformation and restoration of a significant and historically rich 19th-century industrial building. The Village of Sag Harbor is the jewel of the world-renowned Hamptons: European scale, waterfront resort qualities, meandering tree-lined streets, and 18th and 19th century architecture. People who experience Sag Harbor enjoy access to a casually sophisticated way of life. On foot, stroll up and down Main Street to discover singular boutiques, galleries, and local museums, or dine at the most widely-acclaimed restaurants in the Hamptons. By boat, explore the stunning local waterways, coves, and marinas. Or drive just minutes to the freshest local farm stands, a surprisingly deep array of wineries, and the finest ocean beaches on the East Coast.

David_Kronman_Watchcase_Aerial_Shot.jpg

Unparalleled Services & Amenities

The residences at Watchcase offer a level of service unparalleled in the Hamptons. The staff at Watchcase is at the service of residents, including concierges, live-in resident manager, pool attendants (seasonally), superintendent and porter, as well as curated landscaping services available for private terraces and gardens. The lobby entrance takes residents and visitors to the heart of the historic factory building. One can relax in the luxurious lounge or at the monumental fireplace in the “inglenook” seating area, or taste local wines at the wine bar located in the former precious metals vault. The Watchcase pavilion features a heated outdoor pool surrounded by meticulously designed landscaped gardens. Inside, the fitness studio and private spa treatment room provide additional comfort and convenience. A beautiful club room designed and furnished by Steven Gambrel is perfect for a casual luncheon or a more formal dinner party.

Untitled-2-0009.jpg

Watchcase Townhouses

Eight remaining unique Townhouses – inspired by the architecture of Sag Harbor’s Historic District and harkening back to turn of the century captain’s homes, Watchcase townhouses – present a “best-of-both-worlds” opportunity to enjoy the extensive conveniences and amenities at Watchcase with the privacy and space of a single-family residence, each with private guest suites at the poolside level. These homes offer residents multiple unique entry experiences: through a private front door, through individual gardens adjoining the courtyard and pool, or via their secure private garages within the underground garage. Click the hashtag #WatchcaseTownhouses to view more photos, and visit watchcasefactory.com to view our townhouse listings.

estdrf.jpg

Watchcase Penthouse & Factory Units

The extraordinary penthouse residences provide cinematic views of the village and the spectacular waterways from interior spaces and private rooftop terraces. The gardens surrounding these terraces include sustainable “green roof” plantings creating a secluded, lush environment – bathed in the East End’s legendary light. Most residences in the original factory are distinguished by high ceilings, exposed original southern yellow pine timber beams and plank ceilings – restored to their original patina through eco-friendly walnut blasting and exposed brick and stonework. Visit watchcasefactory.com to view our penthouse listings.

awsrd.jpg

Follow @WatchcaseSagHarbor on Instagram or visit watchcasefactory.com for more information.

Exclusive marketing and sales agent Bespoke Marketing & Bespoke Real Estate

Project address: 15 Church Street, Sag Harbor NY 11963. Sponsor’s address: 485 Broadway, 5th Fl. NY, NY 10012 (212) 343-1700. Equal Housing Opportunity. Price and availability are subject to change without notice. The complete o ering terms are in an o ering plan available from Sponsor. FILE NO. CD-12-0035 Sag Development Partners, LLC.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: watches bespoke luxury watches sponsored _feature sponsored post
Categories: Sponsored Post

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Read More
Where to Watch Movies Outdoors in LA This Summer

Read More
48 Hours in LA with Plum Sykes

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE