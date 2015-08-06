Presented by Bespoke Luxury Marketing | July 20, 2017 | Sponsored Post

Watchcase Sag Harbor presents the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of a select collection of penthouses and homes with architecture by celebrated firm Beyer Blinder Belle and interiors by Steven Gambrel. In addition to a robust amenities package, the staff at Watchcase is at the service of all residents, delivering a resort-like experience 365 days a year.

Prime Sag Harbor Village Location

One short block from the charming and historic Main Street of Sag Harbor Village, Watchcase is the transformation and restoration of a significant and historically rich 19th-century industrial building. The Village of Sag Harbor is the jewel of the world-renowned Hamptons: European scale, waterfront resort qualities, meandering tree-lined streets, and 18th and 19th century architecture. People who experience Sag Harbor enjoy access to a casually sophisticated way of life. On foot, stroll up and down Main Street to discover singular boutiques, galleries, and local museums, or dine at the most widely-acclaimed restaurants in the Hamptons. By boat, explore the stunning local waterways, coves, and marinas. Or drive just minutes to the freshest local farm stands, a surprisingly deep array of wineries, and the finest ocean beaches on the East Coast.

Unparalleled Services & Amenities

The residences at Watchcase offer a level of service unparalleled in the Hamptons. The staff at Watchcase is at the service of residents, including concierges, live-in resident manager, pool attendants (seasonally), superintendent and porter, as well as curated landscaping services available for private terraces and gardens. The lobby entrance takes residents and visitors to the heart of the historic factory building. One can relax in the luxurious lounge or at the monumental fireplace in the “inglenook” seating area, or taste local wines at the wine bar located in the former precious metals vault. The Watchcase pavilion features a heated outdoor pool surrounded by meticulously designed landscaped gardens. Inside, the fitness studio and private spa treatment room provide additional comfort and convenience. A beautiful club room designed and furnished by Steven Gambrel is perfect for a casual luncheon or a more formal dinner party.

Watchcase Townhouses

Eight remaining unique Townhouses – inspired by the architecture of Sag Harbor’s Historic District and harkening back to turn of the century captain’s homes, Watchcase townhouses – present a “best-of-both-worlds” opportunity to enjoy the extensive conveniences and amenities at Watchcase with the privacy and space of a single-family residence, each with private guest suites at the poolside level. These homes offer residents multiple unique entry experiences: through a private front door, through individual gardens adjoining the courtyard and pool, or via their secure private garages within the underground garage. Click the hashtag #WatchcaseTownhouses t o view more photos, and visit watchcasefactory.com to view our townhouse listings.

Watchcase Penthouse & Factory Units

The extraordinary penthouse residences provide cinematic views of the village and the spectacular waterways from interior spaces and private rooftop terraces. The gardens surrounding these terraces include sustainable “green roof” plantings creating a secluded, lush environment – bathed in the East End’s legendary light. Most residences in the original factory are distinguished by high ceilings, exposed original southern yellow pine timber beams and plank ceilings – restored to their original patina through eco-friendly walnut blasting and exposed brick and stonework. Visit watchcasefactory.com to view our penthouse listings.

