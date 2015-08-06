PartiesSee More
Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles
July 19, 2017 | Parties
Rebecca Feferman, Minka Kelly, and Ashley Streicher
Ashley Streicher, Jenn Streicher, David Lynch, Kristie Streicher
Louise Roe
Streicher Sisters (Jenn, Ashley, Kristie) on Bastille Day
Helen Johanneson and Simone LeBlanc
Guests shopped Christophe Robin haircare bar with Chrisophe Robin's Sarah Russo
Caudalie's French Kiss Lip Tint bar
STRIIIKE Bastille Day Gift Bag featuring Chrisophe Robin, Caudalie, Golden Door, Essie, Laura Mercier, Iconery X STRIIIKE, Winky Lux, Beauty Blender, Mary Kay, Cle de Peau and Lebon Toothpaste
On July 17th, Ashley, Jenn and Kristie Streicher hosted a Bastille Day Fête at their chic Beverly Hills beauty studio STRIIIKE. Friends, brand collaborators, and clients including Minka Kelly and David Lynch gathered for this summer soiree. Guests enjoyed special shopping bars courtesy of Caudalie's French Kiss Lip Tint and French haircare brand Christophe Robin while partaking in a variety of sweets and beverages.