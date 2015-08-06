    

Parties

July 29, 2017

Land Rover and Zenith Preview Event at Westime
July 19, 2017

Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles
July 19, 2017

Striiike Bastille Day Fête

People

August 3, 2017

Laila Ali on Her Work with the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Who She Thinks Will Win the Boxing Match Everyone is Talking About
July 24, 2017

Actor Francois Arnaud Talks About The Premiere of "Midnight, Texas" and the Supernatural Power He Wish He Had
July 21, 2017

Artist Zachary Crane Spills on How He Built His Thriving LA Business

Food & Drink

July 27, 2017

Celebrate National Hamburger Day with These Twists on the Classic
July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer

Home & Real Estate

July 27, 2017

Luxe LA Airbnbs with Incredible Swimming Holes
July 25, 2017

A Brentwood Patio Gets a New Life in a New Light
June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties

Style & Beauty

August 4, 2017

Essential Sunnies Inspired by Your Summer Vacay
August 2, 2017

5 Red Lip Colors to Rock This Season
July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Essential Sunnies Inspired by Your Summer Vacay

By Lydia Geisel | August 4, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

No matter where you’re traveling this season, be sure to pack a pair of sunglasses that speaks to your destination of choice.

Countryside Escape

countryside-escape-sunglasses.jpg

Palm Canyon Flat-Top Watermelon Sunglasses, Alice + Olivia ($350). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., 310-550-5900

See the scenery in hues of pink with these fruit-inspired sunnies that are fitting for a North Cali vacay.

Lost at Sea

lost-at-sea-sunglasses.jpg

Sun & Shade Sunglasses, Pared Eyewear ($250). Modaoperandi.com

Beautiful shades of blue make these glamorous geometric glasses perfect for summer travelers who are embracing their nautical side.

Brazilian Getaway

brazillian-getaway-sunglasses.jpg

Acetate sunglasses, Gucci ($1,240). 8500 Beverly Blvd, #743, 310-625-0375

Headed to Brazil? Home to this favorite tropical treat, these playful pineapple shades deserve to be donned south of the equator.

Dreaming of Dubai
dubai-sunglasses.jpg

So Real Stud 59 Brown & Gold Sunglasses, Dior ($670). Sunglass Hut, 750 W. 7th St., 213-488-2342

When in the City of Gold, sport these luxe sunnies that give off serious desert-trekking vibes.

Cuban Adventure

cuban-adventure-sunglasses.jpg

60MM Lens Geometric Sunglasses, Emilio Pucci ($270). Lordandtaylor.com

Go all-out retro in Cuba with a pair that picks up on the country’s old-school character.

Seeking Solitude in Spain

spain-sunglasses.jpg

Square Sunglasses in Hand-Painted Wood, Dolce & Gabbana ($5,850). 8500 Beverly Blvd., 310-360-7282

Whether you’re in awe at the Sagrada Família or on the beach in Ibiza, these colorful, hand-painted specs scream Spanish charm.

African Safari

african-safari-sunglasees.jpg

FF 0240 Sunglasses, Fendi ($475). Barneys New York, 189 The Grove Dr., 323-761-5255

Feminine with a touch feline, these chic cat-eyes are ideal for adventurous style gurus who want to enjoy their wild side in the Animal Kingdom.

