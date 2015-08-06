July 29, 2017
By Lydia Geisel | August 4, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
No matter where you’re traveling this season, be sure to pack a pair of sunglasses that speaks to your destination of choice.
Palm Canyon Flat-Top Watermelon Sunglasses, Alice + Olivia ($350). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., 310-550-5900
See the scenery in hues of pink with these fruit-inspired sunnies that are fitting for a North Cali vacay.
Sun & Shade Sunglasses, Pared Eyewear ($250). Modaoperandi.com
Beautiful shades of blue make these glamorous geometric glasses perfect for summer travelers who are embracing their nautical side.
Acetate sunglasses, Gucci ($1,240). 8500 Beverly Blvd, #743, 310-625-0375
Headed to Brazil? Home to this favorite tropical treat, these playful pineapple shades deserve to be donned south of the equator.
So Real Stud 59 Brown & Gold Sunglasses, Dior ($670). Sunglass Hut, 750 W. 7th St., 213-488-2342
When in the City of Gold, sport these luxe sunnies that give off serious desert-trekking vibes.
60MM Lens Geometric Sunglasses, Emilio Pucci ($270). Lordandtaylor.com
Go all-out retro in Cuba with a pair that picks up on the country’s old-school character.
Square Sunglasses in Hand-Painted Wood, Dolce & Gabbana ($5,850). 8500 Beverly Blvd., 310-360-7282
Whether you’re in awe at the Sagrada Família or on the beach in Ibiza, these colorful, hand-painted specs scream Spanish charm.
FF 0240 Sunglasses, Fendi ($475). Barneys New York, 189 The Grove Dr., 323-761-5255
Feminine with a touch feline, these chic cat-eyes are ideal for adventurous style gurus who want to enjoy their wild side in the Animal Kingdom.
