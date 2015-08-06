By Danielle Agugliaro | August 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Red lips are a classic summer staple, and with these five vibrant shades, you're pout is sure to make a statement.

Lucy’s Party, ILIA ($26). iliabeauty.com

This deep shade adds an eye-catching bold color to your look, and will compliment your sun-kissed glow perfectly.

Liquid Lip Velvet in 53 Oxblood, Burberry ($34). Sephora.com

If you’re looking for a luxe red lip, check out this Burberry lipstick for a non-drying, soft matte that lasts all day long.

Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Red Vixen, Charlotte Tilbury ($22). Bergdorfgoodman.com

For a lip product unlike any other, try this pigmented, high-gloss lip laquer from Charlotte Tilbury, which is sure to give you vibrant color and shine all day long.

Nº 28 Lip Treatment Oil in Icon, Hourglass ($42). hourglasscosmetics.com

This Hourglass lip treatment oil is like a luxurious spa day for your lips with anti-wrinkle, hydrating, and plumping effects. It features a plethora of essential oils, vitamins, and a 24k gold tip applicator.

Beach Balm in Sangria, Wander Beauty ($22). Net-a-porter.com

This aptly-named product is the perfect go-to beach accessory for your lips. With micro-fine pearl pigments to add shine and shea butter for hydration, this is a summer must-have.