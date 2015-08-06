    

Parties

See More
Read More

July 19, 2017

Emmys Fever Sweeps Los Angeles
Read More

July 19, 2017

Striiike Bastille Day Fête
Read More

July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars

People

See More
Read More

July 24, 2017

Actor Francois Arnaud Talks About The Premiere of "Midnight, Texas" and the Supernatural Power He Wish He Had
Read More

July 21, 2017

Artist Zachary Crane Spills on How He Built His Thriving LA Business
Read More

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Celebrate National Hamburger Day with These Twists on the Classic
Read More

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

July 27, 2017

Luxe LA Airbnbs with Incredible Swimming Holes
Read More

July 25, 2017

A Brentwood Patio Gets a New Life in a New Light
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

August 2, 2017

5 Red Lip Colors to Rock This Season
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Read More

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Red Lip Colors to Rock This Season

By Danielle Agugliaro | August 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Red lips are a classic summer staple, and with these five vibrant shades, you're pout is sure to make a statement.

ilia-redlips.jpg

Lucy’s Party, ILIA ($26). iliabeauty.com

This deep shade adds an eye-catching bold color to your look, and will compliment your sun-kissed glow perfectly.

burberry-redlips.jpg

Liquid Lip Velvet in 53 Oxblood, Burberry ($34). Sephora.com

If you’re looking for a luxe red lip, check out this Burberry lipstick for a non-drying, soft matte that lasts all day long.

charlotte-redlips.jpg

Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Red Vixen, Charlotte Tilbury ($22). Bergdorfgoodman.com

For a lip product unlike any other, try this pigmented, high-gloss lip laquer from Charlotte Tilbury, which is sure to give you vibrant color and shine all day long.

hourglass-redlips.jpg

Nº 28 Lip Treatment Oil in Icon, Hourglass ($42). hourglasscosmetics.com

This Hourglass lip treatment oil is like a luxurious spa day for your lips with anti-wrinkle, hydrating, and plumping effects. It features a plethora of essential oils, vitamins, and a 24k gold tip applicator.

wander-beauty-redlips.jpg

Beach Balm in Sangria, Wander Beauty ($22). Net-a-porter.com

This aptly-named product is the perfect go-to beach accessory for your lips. With micro-fine pearl pigments to add shine and shea butter for hydration, this is a summer must-have.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: shopping beauty makeup beauty trends lipstick lip gloss
Categories: Style & Beauty

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Read More
Actor Finn Jones on His New Role as Iron Fist in Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Read More
Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE