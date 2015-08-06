July 19, 2017
July 18, 2017
July 24, 2017
July 21, 2017
July 17, 2017
July 27, 2017
July 3, 2017
July 25, 2017
June 6, 2017
August 2, 2017
July 5, 2017
June 27, 2017
By Danielle Agugliaro | August 2, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Red lips are a classic summer staple, and with these five vibrant shades, you're pout is sure to make a statement.
Lucy’s Party, ILIA ($26). iliabeauty.com
This deep shade adds an eye-catching bold color to your look, and will compliment your sun-kissed glow perfectly.
Liquid Lip Velvet in 53 Oxblood, Burberry ($34). Sephora.com
If you’re looking for a luxe red lip, check out this Burberry lipstick for a non-drying, soft matte that lasts all day long.
Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Red Vixen, Charlotte Tilbury ($22). Bergdorfgoodman.com
For a lip product unlike any other, try this pigmented, high-gloss lip laquer from Charlotte Tilbury, which is sure to give you vibrant color and shine all day long.
Nº 28 Lip Treatment Oil in Icon, Hourglass ($42). hourglasscosmetics.com
This Hourglass lip treatment oil is like a luxurious spa day for your lips with anti-wrinkle, hydrating, and plumping effects. It features a plethora of essential oils, vitamins, and a 24k gold tip applicator.
Beach Balm in Sangria, Wander Beauty ($22). Net-a-porter.com
This aptly-named product is the perfect go-to beach accessory for your lips. With micro-fine pearl pigments to add shine and shea butter for hydration, this is a summer must-have.
All
Calendar
Culture
Food & Drink
Home & Real Estate
Lifestyle
Magazine
Parties
People
Style & Beauty
Video
Watches & Jewelry
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE