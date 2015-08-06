By Lydia Geisel | July 27, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Sun-kissed locals who are craving a cooling weekend retreat will not be disappointed by LA’s rich array of Airbnb’s with impressive swimming holes. These six beautiful homes boast resort-worthy pools that are fitting for a close-to-home staycation.

Crafted with late-night dips in mind, this waterfall oasis will put any hotel pool to shame. Temporary residents can relax beneath the stars poolside while enjoying the outdoor firepit and cozy lounge spaces. Not to mention, the mod villa—which can accommodate up to six people—also boasts a Koi pond on the second level, so visitors can continuously zen out to the sound of trickling water. From $1,295 per night.

Catch the California rays in style at this chic chateau that tops off its grand 11,000 square-foot interior with an equally dramatic pool. Whether you’re sunbathing on the lawn or finishing up laps in the water, locals and visitors will find it hard to resist the charming estate’s Spanish-inspired beauty, lush garden space, and, of course, the glistening swimming pool. From $999 per night.

If you didn’t knock Tahiti off of your summer travel bucket list, you’re in luck. Tropical meets traditional at this legendary property, which features an ethereal lagoon that will remind you that paradise truly does exist. If the exotic pool isn’t enough to entice, the home’s star-studded guest list might. Before the days of Airbnb, the Cape Cod-style abode was once owned by Orson Welles and welcomed celebrity guests like Frank Sinatra and David Bowie. From $500 per night.

With ultra sleek lines and clean edges, this inspiring swimming pool takes the prize for modern design. While the property is perfect for tech-savvy travellers who want to relish the home’s smart-house features, it’s also ideal for swimmers with an eye for the contemporary. From $1,140 per night.

City views and an infinity pool collide at this unmatched estate that pairs its sexy poolscape with incredible LA vistas. As you soak up the sun at this historic dwelling, don’t forget to soak in your favorite city from the comfort of your private floatie. Guests can also take advantage of the cabana and outdoor kitchen between dips. From $25,000 per night.

Swap your summer trip for a five-star staycation by opting for a “long-as-you-need” stay with Airbnb. If you’re someone who can’t live without the ease of personal service on your trips, consider booking this stunning residence, which can include amenities like 24-hour concierge, airport pickup and drop-off, and a private chef, if you choose. But, even these ultimate perks don’t stand a chance against the show-stopping plunge bath. From $10,000 per night.