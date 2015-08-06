| July 18, 2017 | Parties

On July 17th, Oceana and The Walden Woods Project co-hosted an intimate concert at a Private Residence in the Hollywood Hills. Performances by Don Henley (founder of The Walden Woods Project), Jackson Browne, and Bill Murray were enjoyed by VIP guests including Kelly Lynch, Mitch Glazer, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston, Dylan McDermott, Brooklyn Decker, Anjelica Huston, and many others. Founded in 1990, The Walden Woods Project is dedicated to preserving the iconic landscape that inspired Henry David Thoreau and utilizing Thoreau’s land and literature to foster the next generation of environmental stewards. Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on protecting and restoring the world’s oceans.