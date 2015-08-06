July 17, 2017
July 14, 2017
| July 18, 2017 | Parties
Don Henley
Jackson Browne
Bill Murray
Brooklyn Decker
Keith Addis and Keri Selig
Mitch Glazer and Kelly Lynch
Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael
Sam Waterston
Dean Norris and Bridget Norris
Tom Apostle and Sharon Lawrence
Stella Huston and Anjelica Huston
Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper
Dylan McDermott
Ed Begley Jr and Rachelle Carson
Linda Guber and Tony Thomopulos
On July 17th, Oceana and The Walden Woods Project co-hosted an intimate concert at a Private Residence in the Hollywood Hills. Performances by Don Henley (founder of The Walden Woods Project), Jackson Browne, and Bill Murray were enjoyed by VIP guests including Kelly Lynch, Mitch Glazer, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston, Dylan McDermott, Brooklyn Decker, Anjelica Huston, and many others. Founded in 1990, The Walden Woods Project is dedicated to preserving the iconic landscape that inspired Henry David Thoreau and utilizing Thoreau’s land and literature to foster the next generation of environmental stewards. Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on protecting and restoring the world’s oceans.
Photography by Alex Berliner