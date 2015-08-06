    

July 18, 2017

July 17, 2017

July 14, 2017

July 17, 2017

July 14, 2017

July 10, 2017

July 17, 2017

July 3, 2017

June 28, 2017

June 6, 2017

June 5, 2017

June 5, 2017

July 5, 2017

June 27, 2017

June 26, 2017

Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party

| July 17, 2017 | Parties

On July 14, Hennessy hosted their Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by JonOne launch party. The event took place at Monk Space and welcomed guests such as Jamie Chung, Morris Chestnut, and Mehcad Brooks to celebrate the launch of the brand's new bottle featuring artwork from urban artist JonOne—the seventh bottle in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy and renowned artists. Guests danced to music by DJ Politik while watching JonOne live-paint a colorful and elaborate art piece.

Tags: events la events parties hennessy v.s. jonone launch party
