July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars
July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party
July 14, 2017

July 14, 2017

Roy Newell Cocktail and Conversation at Sotheby's LA

July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
July 14, 2017

July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
July 10, 2017

July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
July 3, 2017

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
June 28, 2017

June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA

June 6, 2017

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
June 5, 2017

June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
June 5, 2017

June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

July 5, 2017

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
June 27, 2017

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
June 26, 2017

June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.

By Kayla Dean | July 17, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Topped with everything from sunny side up eggs to sweet potatoes, these are the best avocado toast dishes to try around LA.

The Butcher’s Daughter

the_butchers_daught-best-avocado-toast.jpg

Serving up only vegetarian and vegan fare, this café has everything from juices to pizza. Interestingly, The Butcher’s Daughter got its start when founder Heather Tierney knew that her menu had to have avocado toast as a regular staple item. The classic includes cilantro, lime, and mustard seed, while the New Yorker comes with a sunny side up farm egg. Go local with the Angeleno, which includes strawberry and corn salsa, burrata, and chili oil. All avocado toasts are served on 12-grain bread. 1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd., 310-981-3004.

Wanderlust Café

wanderlust-cafe-best-avocado-toast.jpg

Located in Hollywood, Wanderlust Café has just the delectable gluten-free avocado toast you’ve been looking for. You won’t want to miss their version of the dish, which includes radish sprouts, Serrano chimichurri, and a soft-boiled egg. 1357 Highland Ave., 323-967-8855.

Sqirl

sqirl-best-avocado-toast.jpg

This restaurant started out as a jam company in Silver Lake. Today, founder Jessica Koslow’s café is so successful that she even has a cookbook featuring famed recipes from Sqirl in which she explains the secret to her avocado toast: ditch the toaster for a skillet. Koslow’s toast also has another unique twist: instead of mashed avocados, it features paper-thin slices laid on buttered country bread. It all comes together with green garlic crème fraiche, spicy pickled carrots, and house-made za’atar. 720 N. Virgil Ave. #4, 323-284-8147.

Dinette

dinette-best-avocado-toast.jpg

This toast features chunky avocado on sourdough bread, which is brushed with olive oil and grilled. It includes lemon juice, cilantro, chervil, radishes, piment d’Espelette, and Maldon sea salt. 1608 ½ Sunset Blvd., 213-278-0301.

Honey Hi

honeyhi-best-avocado-toast.jpg

Hit up Sunset Boulevard for an upscale version of avocado toast. Starting with buckwheat sourdough brushed with olive oil, Honey Hi adds lemon juice-slathered avocados along with parsley, sweet potato, dill, beet-pickled onions, scallions, sumac, and smoked paprika. A simple dash of sea salt and black pepper closes out this distinctive, health-conscious treat. 1620 W. Sunset Blvd., 213-221-7810.

Bondi Harvest

bondi-harvest-best-avocado-toast.jpg

This Australian café in Santa Monica serves up a simplified version of the dish with smashed avocado, smoked paprika, sea salt, and olive oil topped with a poached egg. 1814 Berkeley St., 310-586-7419.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining food cafes la dining _feature avocado toast
Categories: Food & Drink

Photography via instagram.com/thebutcheresdaughter_official; instagram.com/wanderlusthlwd; instagram.com/sqirlla; instagram.com/dinette.la; instagram.com/honeyhi; facebook.com/bondiharvest

