By Kayla Dean | July 17, 2017 | Food & Drink

Topped with everything from sunny side up eggs to sweet potatoes, these are the best avocado toast dishes to try around LA.

Serving up only vegetarian and vegan fare, this café has everything from juices to pizza. Interestingly, The Butcher’s Daughter got its start when founder Heather Tierney knew that her menu had to have avocado toast as a regular staple item. The classic includes cilantro, lime, and mustard seed, while the New Yorker comes with a sunny side up farm egg. Go local with the Angeleno, which includes strawberry and corn salsa, burrata, and chili oil. All avocado toasts are served on 12-grain bread. 1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd., 310-981-3004.

Located in Hollywood, Wanderlust Café has just the delectable gluten-free avocado toast you’ve been looking for. You won’t want to miss their version of the dish, which includes radish sprouts, Serrano chimichurri, and a soft-boiled egg. 1357 Highland Ave., 323-967-8855.

This restaurant started out as a jam company in Silver Lake. Today, founder Jessica Koslow’s café is so successful that she even has a cookbook featuring famed recipes from Sqirl in which she explains the secret to her avocado toast: ditch the toaster for a skillet. Koslow’s toast also has another unique twist: instead of mashed avocados, it features paper-thin slices laid on buttered country bread. It all comes together with green garlic crème fraiche, spicy pickled carrots, and house-made za’atar. 720 N. Virgil Ave. #4, 323-284-8147.

This toast features chunky avocado on sourdough bread, which is brushed with olive oil and grilled. It includes lemon juice, cilantro, chervil, radishes, piment d’Espelette, and Maldon sea salt. 1608 ½ Sunset Blvd., 213-278-0301.

Hit up Sunset Boulevard for an upscale version of avocado toast. Starting with buckwheat sourdough brushed with olive oil, Honey Hi adds lemon juice-slathered avocados along with parsley, sweet potato, dill, beet-pickled onions, scallions, sumac, and smoked paprika. A simple dash of sea salt and black pepper closes out this distinctive, health-conscious treat. 1620 W. Sunset Blvd., 213-221-7810.

This Australian café in Santa Monica serves up a simplified version of the dish with smashed avocado, smoked paprika, sea salt, and olive oil topped with a poached egg. 1814 Berkeley St., 310-586-7419.