| July 14, 2017 | Parties

On July 12, Chanel hosted a dinner at Capo in Santa Monica to celebrate the launch of their new collection, the Travel Diary Makeup Collection. The event honored Lucia Pica, Chanel's Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, and welcomed guests such as Rowan Blanchard, Yara Shahidi, Amanda Bacon, and Dr.Woo. The new collection is inspired by Pica's roadtrip through California and will be available August 2.