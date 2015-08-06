PartiesSee More
June 26, 2017
2017 Los Angeles Film Festival
June 24, 2017
June 26, 2017
June 24, 2017
July 14, 2017
Clara Cullen and Max Farago
Amanda Bacon and Sarah Staudinger
Lucia Pica
Dr.Woo
Yara Shahidi, Lucia Pica, and Rowan Blanchard
Jennifer Meyer and Laura Mulleavy
Clara McGregor
On July 12, Chanel hosted a dinner at Capo in Santa Monica to celebrate the launch of their new collection, the Travel Diary Makeup Collection. The event honored Lucia Pica, Chanel's Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, and welcomed guests such as Rowan Blanchard, Yara Shahidi, Amanda Bacon, and Dr.Woo. The new collection is inspired by Pica's roadtrip through California and will be available August 2.