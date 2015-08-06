    

Parties

See More
Read More

July 14, 2017

Chanel Dinner Celebrating Lucia Pica & The Travel Diary Makeup Collection
Read More

June 26, 2017

2017 Los Angeles Film Festival
Read More

June 24, 2017

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Grand Opening

People

See More
Read More

July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
Read More

July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA
Read More

July 7, 2017

Actor Finn Jones on His New Role as Iron Fist in Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
Read More

June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA
Read More

June 22, 2017

See How Culver City's Hi-Lo Is Supporting Local Breweries & Winemakers

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
Read More

June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
Read More

June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Read More

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
Read More

June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Chanel Dinner Celebrating Lucia Pica & The Travel Diary Makeup Collection

| July 14, 2017 | Parties

Share

On July 12, Chanel hosted a dinner at Capo in Santa Monica to celebrate the launch of their new collection, the Travel Diary Makeup Collection. The event honored Lucia Pica, Chanel's Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, and welcomed guests such as Rowan Blanchard, Yara Shahidi, Amanda Bacon, and Dr.Woo. The new collection is inspired by Pica's roadtrip through California and will be available August 2.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events parties chanel lucia pica
Categories: Parties

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
New LA Artists to Know Right Now

Read More
Where to Watch Movies Outdoors in LA This Summer

Read More
48 Hours in LA with Plum Sykes

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE