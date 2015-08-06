By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | July 29, 2017 | People

We rang Rob Corddry to chat about what to expect in the latest season of HBO's Ballers, the bromance with his co-stars on the show, and a new TV project with a Children’s Hospital twist.

Rob Corddry doesn’t mind being known as the funny sidekick. In fact, he loves playing this type of character, the more awkward and uncomfortable, the better. As the unhinged and whacky financial advisor Joe Krutel on HBO’s Ballers, Corddy is the perfect complement to Dwayne Johnson's character, Spencer Strasmore. Heading into Season 3 of the show, which premiered on July 23, the two face a series of challenges where the financial stakes and amount of mayhem couldn't get much higher.

Let’s talk about Ballers. You guys left us literally on pins and needles at the end of Season 2. Can you guys ever get it together?

Rob Corddry: (laughs) I know, it’s stressful. This season finally pinpointed it so it’s probably obvious to more of a savvy viewer than a person on the show what the Ballers formula is. It starts with some kind of achievement [for Spencer or Joe], the minute he makes a bad decision that could be for glory and it might be a little personal, he gets into trouble, and in the end, it all goes better than it was before.

You seem to find yourself playing funny, over-the-top kind of guys like Joe. What do you like about playing him?

RC: Look, a lot of actors bemoan [about] being put in a drawer of some sort. And I think I actually, at least in my own perception, I’ve kept it fairly diversified but I definitely tend to be thought of as that sort of best friend/prop device. And I am happy. Like Joe’s big flaw is that he wants to belong and the friend he has in Dwayne [Johnson’s] character is always giving him new opportunities to mess up in places he wants to belong. He’s not the most socially adept guy. I love playing awkward and flummoxed.

What can we expect from Joe in the next season?

RC: I won’t get into too many details or at least beyond what the trailer suggests but he’s very good at his job, he’s smart and has the capacity to learn. He’s finding it easier and more comfortable to tell Dwayne’s character to go screw himself when he thinks he’s screwing up. And he’s ultimately very loyal. Basically, he mans the fort a lot this season while Spencer’s off chasing this dream of bringing a team to Las Vegas. He also has to be second in command, and he’s got to deal with that as well as tending to all the other stuff that he wanted to get into in the first place.

Will we still see his temper tantrums?

RC: Oh yea, yea, yea, all the time. Temper tantrums, just wild. I like playing these characters because I feel like I can play them closely, realistically. There are these people, like myself included, who are just kind of like big life, like maybe Too Loud In Class or Knowing When To Stop The Joke.

Is that what you got on your report card? Talks too much?

RC: Yea, I got a D in ending a joke but an A+ in sarcasm.

Let’s talk again about those hot dudes like The Rock and John David Washington. How do you keep your hands off of them?

RC: That they’re beautiful creatures in general? I often have to put my hands on them so I don’t have to worry about that. But you know, I just like doing the show. I think I would be a fan if I wasn’t on it and I really just like doing it. I see Dwayne pretty much every day I’m working and then also Troy [Garity] sometimes, or as I like to call, the other white guy. But he’s barely white, I mean, come on, can’t we all agree. I feel so white around him. And Omar [Benson Miller], I don’t get to see him a lot but when I do, my heart just explodes. I love that man. They’re all so great. And me and Reggie [London Brown] always have a little storyline. And Richard [Schiff] is always fun, he’s great. They’re really just interesting dudes.

So, there’s a nice little bromance going on?

RC: Yea, oh it totally is. We’re all really pleased with each other. Maybe because we don’t see each other enough while shooting to grow sick of each other. Yea, man, I’m pretty taken with all of them. And Jazmyn included. Jazmyn, I ended up casting in a pilot that we did called The Hindenberg Explodes!

Do you plan on directing more and creating more shows in the future? And will you want to work with your brother, Nate Corddry?

RC: Oh, I love working with my brother. He’s a serious actor. I’m an accordion monkey. He’s often like, naaaah, but we do have a show that we’re putting together right now with Matt Jones, an actor from Breaking Bad. Yea, we’re doing that with the same production company that produced Children’s Hospital. And then we’ve got Hindenberg, we’ve got a bunch of stuff. There’s actually a… I don’t think I can even say this yet, I can’t say it but I have great news about a show, a pilot that’s been ordered somewhere and it may have something to do with Children’s Hospital. I’m definitely into creating more shows. I love producing.