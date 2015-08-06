| June 17, 2017 | Parties

On June 15, Rémy Martin presented a special evening celebrating the One Life / Live Them Campaign, hosted by brand ambassador Jeremy Renner. Fellow ambassadors Jackie Cruz and Laz Alonso and guests including Selita Ebanks and Taye Diggs enjoyed a menu curated by Chef Marc Forgione while sipping Rémy Martin cocktails such as The Rémy Renner and Rémy Gingersnap. The event also included a surprise performance by rapper Fetty Wap.