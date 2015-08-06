PartiesSee More
June 17, 2017 | Parties
Marc Forgione, Laz Alonso, Jeremy Renner, and Jackie Cruz
Jeremy Renner
Taye Diggs
Jaime King and Selita Ebanks
Jackie Cruz
Fetty Wap
Selita Ebanks
Sophie Simmons
Madeline Brewer and Jackie Cruz
Colton Haynes
Rapper Fetty Wap performs onstage
On June 15, Rémy Martin presented a special evening celebrating the One Life / Live Them Campaign, hosted by brand ambassador Jeremy Renner. Fellow ambassadors Jackie Cruz and Laz Alonso and guests including Selita Ebanks and Taye Diggs enjoyed a menu curated by Chef Marc Forgione while sipping Rémy Martin cocktails such as The Rémy Renner and Rémy Gingersnap. The event also included a surprise performance by rapper Fetty Wap.
Photography by Getty Images on behalf of Rémy Martin