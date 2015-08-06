    

June 26, 2017

June 21, 2017

June 20, 2017

June 29, 2017

June 26, 2017

June 23, 2017

June 28, 2017

June 22, 2017

June 8, 2017

June 6, 2017

June 5, 2017

June 5, 2017

June 27, 2017

June 26, 2017

June 19, 2017

A Special Evening Presented by Rémy Martin

| June 17, 2017 | Parties

On June 15, Rémy Martin presented a special evening celebrating the One Life / Live Them Campaign, hosted by brand ambassador Jeremy Renner. Fellow ambassadors Jackie Cruz and Laz Alonso and guests including Selita Ebanks and Taye Diggs enjoyed a menu curated by Chef Marc Forgione while sipping Rémy Martin cocktails such as The Rémy Renner and Rémy Gingersnap. The event also included a surprise performance by rapper Fetty Wap.

Tags: events galleries remy martin jeremy renner
Categories: Parties

Photography by Getty Images on behalf of Rémy Martin

