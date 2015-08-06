July 17, 2017
By Plum Sykes | June 26, 2017 | People
Plum Sykes, author of the recently released book Party Girls Die in Pearls: An Oxford Girl Mystery, spills on what her weekends are like when she visits LA.
I have breakfast at the bar at the Beverly Hills Hotel because I love the pink outfits those waitresses wear. A stack of pancakes and a cup of fresh mint tea.
Afterwards, I take a hike up Runyon Canyon wearing fitness clothes from Bandier and my Geoxx sneakers.
Lunch is Ivy on the Shore. I love the pineapple pressed juice there.
I spend my afternoon browsing the shops in Beverly Hills. I love Olive and June on Canon Drive for a mani pedi. Then tea and macarons at Ladurée — reminds me of being in Paris!
I spend the evening at Gela Taylor’s house in the hills watching the jacaranda in the sunset.
I take a trip to the Getty Museum, which I think is one of the greatest museums in the world in terms of its collection and the design of the buildings.
I spend lunch at the Chateau Marmont — such a great place for people watching and the cool LA vibe.
Then I relax by seeing a movie at Soho House in West Hollywood in the afternoon.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY BEN DRAPER; DRESS BY ANNA MASON