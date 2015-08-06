By Plum Sykes | June 26, 2017 | People

Plum Sykes, author of the recently released book Party Girls Die in Pearls: An Oxford Girl Mystery, spills on what her weekends are like when she visits LA.

Saturday

I have breakfast at the bar at the Beverly Hills Hotel because I love the pink outfits those waitresses wear. A stack of pancakes and a cup of fresh mint tea.

Afterwards, I take a hike up Runyon Canyon wearing fitness clothes from Bandier and my Geoxx sneakers.

Lunch is Ivy on the Shore. I love the pineapple pressed juice there.

I spend my afternoon browsing the shops in Beverly Hills. I love Olive and June on Canon Drive for a mani pedi. Then tea and macarons at Ladurée — reminds me of being in Paris!

I spend the evening at Gela Taylor’s house in the hills watching the jacaranda in the sunset.

Sunday

I take a trip to the Getty Museum, which I think is one of the greatest museums in the world in terms of its collection and the design of the buildings.

I spend lunch at the Chateau Marmont — such a great place for people watching and the cool LA vibe.

Then I relax by seeing a movie at Soho House in West Hollywood in the afternoon.