By Eliza Krpoyan | June 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

These new Vegas spots are worth visiting this summer.

From the creators behind one of our favorite brunch spots in Las Vegas, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, comes Chica. Opened in May, the restaurant (inspired by places like Peru, Mexico, and Argentina) is The Venetian’s first Latin-concept eatery. Expect everything from chicken chicharrones and pulled pork tacos to Yucatan halibut and Brazilian beef tenderloin by Top Chef Masters’ chef Lorena Garcia and John Kunkel. 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-805-8472

Have a hankering for fried chicken? This month, New York hot spot Blue Ribbon opened a new location at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and they’re serving up some of the best American fare in the city. In addition to classics like New York brasserie with beef marrow and oxtail marmalade and pan roasted skate with crispy potatoes, shrimp, and bacon, there are new offerings to the likes of Bourbon-glazed prime rib of pork and a multi-tiered shellfish and caviar tower. 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7880

Looking for a reprieve from Sin City? Stay at the non-smoking and non-gambling W Las Vegas, which celebrated its official grand opening in February. The Philippe Starck design collaboration situated within the SLS Las Vegas boasts 289 rooms, including an Extreme WOW Suite designed by famed musician Lenny Kravitz. The hotel also features a rooftop pool and bar, the WET Deck, and a fluorescent AWAY spa located on the second floor. 2535 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-761-8700

At the beginning of this year, Chef and Founder, David Chang, opened the first Las Vegas Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The 200-seat restaurant features menu offerings including steamed buns, Fuku chicken sandwiches, and his version of surf and turf: fried chicken with caviar. Adjacent to the spot is the recently debuted Milk Bar from Christina Tosi. Find favorites including birthday cake and cake truffles as well as Las Vegas exclusives like MilkQuakes, which blends housemade soft serve with sweet bites. 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7000

Another Sky Art Installation by Anne Patterson

Having debuted on June 9, Another Sky by Anne Patterson is displayed in the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian Las Vegas. The work is comprised of up to 3600 ribbons, each 47 feet long, totaling 32 miles. The artist’s work is inspired by the sky and reflective of her condition called Synthesia in which a stimulation of one sensory pathway prompts an involuntary experience of another. 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-414-1000

Originally slated to open this spring, LA fixture Canter’s Deli will now open in the fall at The LINQ Promenade. Anticipate Matzah ball soup and tasty sandwiches including hot pastrami and corned beef at this classic Jewish deli. 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 800-634-6441