Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl
June 13, 2017
Moscato Presentation
A sampling of Moscatos awaits guests at the Mondrian Hotel
The perfect pour of Moscato
Tasty bites courtesy of Ivory Restaurant
Los Angeles tastemakers gathered at "A Night With Moscato d'Asti D.O.C.G." hosted at the legendary Mondrian Hotel. Guests enjoyed skyline sunset views on the Mondrian’s outdoor deck while sampling several Moscatos courtesy of Moscato d'Asti D.O.G.C. alongside hors d'oeuvres from Ivory Restaurant.
Photography by: Dylan Lujano