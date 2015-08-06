By Christina Clemente | June 21, 2017 | People

Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey pulls back the curtain on her celeb-approved beauty destination, Violet Grey.

Anatomy of Grey’s place: LA beauty purveyor-to-the-stars Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey stocks her chic Melrose Place atelier, Violet Grey, with a cleverly curated selection of hard-to-find international beauty products and local exclusives.

Ever imagine having access to the beauty must-haves of Hollywood’s top glam squads? Violet Grey is just that—a curated selection of the industry’s best products, dreamt up by Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey in the form of a lush atelier and e-commerce-meets-editorial website. Here, the 40-year-old founder (and wife to the late Hollywood icon Brad Grey) talks Melrose Place and the summer’s hottest look.

What’s Violet Grey’s buying process?

“We have a council of about 150 experts—a movie star, nail artist, or anyone that we believe has a serious relationship with beauty products and can tell us what is best in class. Everything is approved by our ‘Violet Code.’”

How has Melrose Place changed the retail game?

“John Woolf, the architect who built the building we’re in, is a big inspiration for us and was responsible for much of the French Regency in Hollywood. When we moved to Melrose Place [in 2009], following the financial crash, it was pretty desolate—but still the most beautiful street in LA. When space became available in our building, our friends Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] opened the first Row store. Now, it’s such an exciting, high-traffic street.”

What’s the summer’s top beauty trend?

“Clean, natural skin with a bold lipstick. We’re going to see a lot of skin where freckles and lines are visible and it just feels healthy. I think that skincare is the new foundation.” 8452 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood, 323-782- 9700; violetgrey.com