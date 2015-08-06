    

Parties

July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars
July 17, 2017

Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party
July 14, 2017

Roy Newell Cocktail and Conversation at Sotheby's LA

People

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Food & Drink

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA

Home & Real Estate

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Go Inside Beloved LA Beauty Destination Violet Grey with Founder Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey

By Christina Clemente | June 21, 2017 | People

Share

Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey pulls back the curtain on her celeb-approved beauty destination, Violet Grey.

Violet-Grey

Anatomy of Grey’s place: LA beauty purveyor-to-the-stars Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey stocks her chic Melrose Place atelier, Violet Grey, with a cleverly curated selection of hard-to-find international beauty products and local exclusives.

Ever imagine having access to the beauty must-haves of Hollywood’s top glam squads? Violet Grey is just that—a curated selection of the industry’s best products, dreamt up by Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey in the form of a lush atelier and e-commerce-meets-editorial website. Here, the 40-year-old founder (and wife to the late Hollywood icon Brad Grey) talks Melrose Place and the summer’s hottest look.

What’s Violet Grey’s buying process?
“We have a council of about 150 experts—a movie star, nail artist, or anyone that we believe has a serious relationship with beauty products and can tell us what is best in class. Everything is approved by our ‘Violet Code.’”

How has Melrose Place changed the retail game?
“John Woolf, the architect who built the building we’re in, is a big inspiration for us and was responsible for much of the French Regency in Hollywood. When we moved to Melrose Place [in 2009], following the financial crash, it was pretty desolate—but still the most beautiful street in LA. When space became available in our building, our friends Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] opened the first Row store. Now, it’s such an exciting, high-traffic street.”

What’s the summer’s top beauty trend?
“Clean, natural skin with a bold lipstick. We’re going to see a lot of skin where freckles and lines are visible and it just feels healthy. I think that skincare is the new foundation.” 8452 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood, 323-782- 9700; violetgrey.com

Tags: beauty interviews q&a people _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF VIOLET GREY

