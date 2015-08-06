    

Parties

See More
Read More

July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars
Read More

July 17, 2017

Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party
Read More

July 14, 2017

Roy Newell Cocktail and Conversation at Sotheby's LA

People

See More
Read More

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
Read More

July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
Read More

July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
Read More

July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
Read More

June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
Read More

June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
Read More

June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
Read More

June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
Read More

June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

LACMA's Mega Summer Exhibit Showcases the Impact of Art Patron Virginia Dwan

| July 5, 2017 | Culture

Share

This summer, LACMA shines a pop spotlight on the gallery that put LA on the art world map.

Mega-Summer-Exhibit-Showcases

Retro-spectacular: LACMA takes a hip trip back to the Sixties, showcasing more than 120 seminal works originally exhibited by LA art pioneer Virginia Dwan, including pieces by Sol LeWitt, Fred Sandback, Agnes Martin, and Robert Smithson.

With “Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery 1959–1971,” LACMA takes a trip back to the future when the future was cool: the realm of 1960s avant-garde. The summer mega exhibit highlights more than 120 seminal works, all of which passed though the hands of visionary art patron Virginia Dwan. From Pop Art and Minimalism to French Nouveau Realisme, Dwan’s galleries showcased groundbreaking works while also posing as an intermediary between the LA and New York art scenes. “Today we think nothing of a gallery that has venues in London, New York, Los Angeles. Here was a gallery from LA that then opened in New York—that was very much ahead of its time,” remarks LACMA’s head curator, Stephanie Barron.

Displaying legends such as Edward Kienholz and Yves Klein, LACMA’s show incorporates artworks not presented in the exhibition’s original run at the National Gallery, including a luminous yellow Robert Grosvenor sculpture that hasn’t been shown in LA since 1967. Reflecting on Dwan’s impact, Barron adds, “What’s amazing is that Dwan only operated the gallery for 11 years. It just happens to be the years that saw contemporary art going [away from] easel painting to sculptures that don’t sit on pedestals, to works of art that are about ideas. Virginia Dwan was showing cutting-edge art at the time it was being made.” The future was then… and now. Through September 10, Resnick Pavilion, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., LA, 323-857-6000; lacma.org

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: culture art la art lacma summer 2017
Categories: Culture

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
New LA Artists to Know Right Now

Read More
Where to Watch Movies Outdoors in LA This Summer

Read More
48 Hours in LA with Plum Sykes

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE