July 18, 2017

Oceana & The Walden Woods Project Present: Rock Under the Stars
July 17, 2017

Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party
July 14, 2017

Roy Newell Cocktail and Conversation at Sotheby's LA

People

July 17, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Her New Book, Trump, and The Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
July 14, 2017

See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton
July 10, 2017

Actor Charlie Rowe on His Latest Role in 'Salvation', His Dream Co-Star, and His Favorite Spots in LA

Food & Drink

July 17, 2017

The Best Places to Find Avocado Toast in L.A.
July 3, 2017

Presented by Château D'Esclans: The Best Spots to #RoséAllDay in LA This Summer
June 28, 2017

Gin Cocktails to Drink This Summer around LA

Home & Real Estate

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

July 5, 2017

What to Wear to LA's Best Summer Art Exhibits
June 27, 2017

Best Portable Chargers So That Your Phone Never Dies at Summer Events
June 26, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
See Jeff Koons's New Collection for Louis Vuitton

By Adrienne Gaffney | July 14, 2017 | People

It’s Jeff Koons’s world, and we’re just living in it—and dressing for it—as he unveils a new collection for Louis Vuitton.

Jeff-Koons

Jeff Koons.

Jeff Koons, the Pop Art-influenced provocateur behind balloon-dog sculptures and Old Master reproductions, has always been better received by the general public than by the art world. But now the latter is catching up, following a major retrospective at the Whitney Museum, a prominent new public installation in New York, and, most recently, a gala in his honor at MOCA in LA. But as the conversation shifts around him, Koons remains happily himself at the center, announcing a major commercial collaboration in the form of a new fashion collection for none other than Louis Vuitton.

Dubbed “Masters,” Koons’s pieces for the Parisian powerhouse deploy a premise similar to his “Gazing Ball” series, in which he hand-painted reproductions of some of art history’s greatest works and placed a gleaming blue orb at their center. This time, Koons has taken five of the most recognizable paintings in the history of art—Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Titian’s Mars, Venus and Cupid, Rubens’s The Tiger Hunt, Fragonard’s Girl with Dog, and Van Gogh’s A Wheatfield with Cypresses—and placed them on purses, totes, scarves, bag charms, and shawls.

This is the first time an original Koons has been featured in a fashion collab. “What’s wonderful about working with Louis Vuitton is their resources. [They are] the finest in the world,” says the 62-year-old artist. “The first samples come through and it’s like, ‘Wow! That’s better than anything I’ve seen before.’”

Each accessory is adorned with the original artist’s last name in glitzy, appliquéd letters, providing a quick lesson in art history and in personal branding before the Instagram era. For his part, Koons signs the works, too: His initials appear as part of the classic LV monogram. Naturally. 295 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-859-0457; louisvuitton.com

Tags: accessories fashion art la art style artists louis vuitton jeff koons summer 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON

