June 21, 2017

Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance
June 20, 2017

Perfect Your Curls with Moroccanoil and Jasmine Sanders
June 19, 2017

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl

People

June 23, 2017

'Younger' Star Molly Bernard Dishes on New Season, Her Castmates, & Where She Hangs Out in LA
June 23, 2017

Connie Nielsen on Playing Queen Hippolyta in DC Comics 'Wonder Woman' & 'Justice League'
June 21, 2017

Go Inside Beloved LA Beauty Destination Violet Grey with Founder Cassandra Huysentruyt Grey

Food & Drink

June 22, 2017

See How Culver City's Hi-Lo Is Supporting Local Breweries & Winemakers
June 8, 2017

Where to Cool Down Over Sushi This Summer in LA
May 18, 2017

6 Amazing Restaurant Patios Perfect for Alfresco Dining in LA

Home & Real Estate

June 6, 2017

LA Homes Perfect for Summer Pool Parties
June 5, 2017

See How Schwung Home's First Collection for RH Came Together
June 5, 2017

Helms Bakery District Celebrates Japanese Tradition of Wabi-Sabi With This Modern Life Event

Style & Beauty

June 19, 2017

5 LA Hairstylists Tell Us What All LA Cool Girls Will Be Rocking This Summer
May 31, 2017

Paul Ferrante Marks 60th Anniversary of Melrose Shop With a Redesign
May 30, 2017

7 Pineapple-Printed Pieces to Get You in a Summer State of Mind
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Pool Accessories Worth Showing off on Instagram

By Jessica Estrada | June 21, 2017 | Lifestyle

Step up your Instagram game this summer with these super photogenic pool accessories.

Unicorn Pool Float

Unicorn_Floatie

The Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float, Funboy ($99). revolve.com

The swan float is so 2016. This summer it’s all about the rainbow unicorn float. Just picture yourself lying out on the magical float with a margarita in hand.

Beach Towel

Bando_Beach_Towel

Beach, Please! Giant Beach Towel Vacation, Ban.do ($38). bando.com

This pretty purple pool towel has summer vacation vibes written all over it—literally. BYOT (bring your own towel) on vacation this year and put the basic white hotel towel to shame.

Straw Pool Bag

beach_bag

Marrakesh Love Bag With Milla Pompom, Misa Los Angeles ($108). misalosangeles.com

A poolside ‘gram isn’t complete without a fun straw bag. Handcrafted in Morocco and complete with a pompom accessory, this head-turning bag fits the bill.

Straw Hat

Beach_Hat

Bunny Hat, Eugenia Kim ($475). eugeniakim.com

For both style and practical sun-protecting purposes, a floppy straw hat is another must. This one gets bonus points for its cheeky embroidered “talk to the sand” mantra.

A Cool Cooler

Cool_Cooler

Havana Cooler Tote, SunnyLife ($30). shopbop.com

Much, much cooler that your average cooler, this sunny tote bag will keep your poolside drinks and snacks icy while you splash in the pool.

Leafy Donut Float

Pool_Donut

The BHH Float, Float Naked ($30). floatnaked.com

Because just one pool float isn’t enough, we suggest also having a donut float with a really popping pattern such as this Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired one covered in the iconic banana leaf print. It’s so LA.

Pool Phone Case

Gray-Malin-iPhone-Case-Pools.jpg

Swimming Pool iPhone 7 Case, Gray Malin ($49). shopbop.com

Dress up your iPhone in this gorgeous case starring one of photographer Gray Malin’s pool prints.

Drink Holder

Cup_Holders

Tropical Inflatable Drink Holder, Sunnylife ($15). Madewell, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-938-9317

Obviously, your drink also needs to float. These tropical mini floats of a flamingo and a palm tree are the perfect thing for that.

Quay Sunglasses

Quay_Glasses

High Key, Qua Australia ($65). quayaustralia.com

Last but not least, your summer feed also needs a killer pair of sunnies. You get extra Instagram points for ones with look-at-me reflective lenses like these.

Tags: beach instagram pools sunglasses summer accessories beach season beach bags _feature beach towels
Categories: Lifestyle

