PartiesSee More
Read More
June 21, 2017
Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance
Read More
June 19, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 19, 2017
June 23, 2017
June 23, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | June 21, 2017 | Lifestyle
Step up your Instagram game this summer with these super photogenic pool accessories.
The Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float, Funboy ($99). revolve.com
The swan float is so 2016. This summer it’s all about the rainbow unicorn float. Just picture yourself lying out on the magical float with a margarita in hand.
Beach, Please! Giant Beach Towel Vacation, Ban.do ($38). bando.com
This pretty purple pool towel has summer vacation vibes written all over it—literally. BYOT (bring your own towel) on vacation this year and put the basic white hotel towel to shame.
Marrakesh Love Bag With Milla Pompom, Misa Los Angeles ($108). misalosangeles.com
A poolside ‘gram isn’t complete without a fun straw bag. Handcrafted in Morocco and complete with a pompom accessory, this head-turning bag fits the bill.
Bunny Hat, Eugenia Kim ($475). eugeniakim.com
For both style and practical sun-protecting purposes, a floppy straw hat is another must. This one gets bonus points for its cheeky embroidered “talk to the sand” mantra.
Havana Cooler Tote, SunnyLife ($30). shopbop.com
Much, much cooler that your average cooler, this sunny tote bag will keep your poolside drinks and snacks icy while you splash in the pool.
The BHH Float, Float Naked ($30). floatnaked.com
Because just one pool float isn’t enough, we suggest also having a donut float with a really popping pattern such as this Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired one covered in the iconic banana leaf print. It’s so LA.
Swimming Pool iPhone 7 Case, Gray Malin ($49). shopbop.com
Dress up your iPhone in this gorgeous case starring one of photographer Gray Malin’s pool prints.
Tropical Inflatable Drink Holder, Sunnylife ($15). Madewell, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-938-9317
Obviously, your drink also needs to float. These tropical mini floats of a flamingo and a palm tree are the perfect thing for that.
High Key, Qua Australia ($65). quayaustralia.com
Last but not least, your summer feed also needs a killer pair of sunnies. You get extra Instagram points for ones with look-at-me reflective lenses like these.