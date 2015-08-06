By Jessica Estrada | June 21, 2017 | Lifestyle

Step up your Instagram game this summer with these super photogenic pool accessories.

Unicorn Pool Float

The Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float, Funboy ($99). revolve.com

The swan float is so 2016. This summer it’s all about the rainbow unicorn float. Just picture yourself lying out on the magical float with a margarita in hand.

Beach Towel

Beach, Please! Giant Beach Towel Vacation, Ban.do ($38). bando.com

This pretty purple pool towel has summer vacation vibes written all over it—literally. BYOT (bring your own towel) on vacation this year and put the basic white hotel towel to shame.

Straw Pool Bag

Marrakesh Love Bag With Milla Pompom, Misa Los Angeles ($108). misalosangeles.com

A poolside ‘gram isn’t complete without a fun straw bag. Handcrafted in Morocco and complete with a pompom accessory, this head-turning bag fits the bill.

Straw Hat

Bunny Hat, Eugenia Kim ($475). eugeniakim.com

For both style and practical sun-protecting purposes, a floppy straw hat is another must. This one gets bonus points for its cheeky embroidered “talk to the sand” mantra.

A Cool Cooler

Havana Cooler Tote, SunnyLife ($30). shopbop.com

Much, much cooler that your average cooler, this sunny tote bag will keep your poolside drinks and snacks icy while you splash in the pool.

Leafy Donut Float

The BHH Float, Float Naked ($30). floatnaked.com

Because just one pool float isn’t enough, we suggest also having a donut float with a really popping pattern such as this Beverly Hills Hotel-inspired one covered in the iconic banana leaf print. It’s so LA.

Pool Phone Case

Swimming Pool iPhone 7 Case, Gray Malin ($49). shopbop.com

Dress up your iPhone in this gorgeous case starring one of photographer Gray Malin’s pool prints.

Drink Holder

Tropical Inflatable Drink Holder, Sunnylife ($15). Madewell, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-938-9317

Obviously, your drink also needs to float. These tropical mini floats of a flamingo and a palm tree are the perfect thing for that.

Quay Sunglasses

High Key, Qua Australia ($65). quayaustralia.com

Last but not least, your summer feed also needs a killer pair of sunnies. You get extra Instagram points for ones with look-at-me reflective lenses like these.