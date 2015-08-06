By Paul Zahn | June 1, 2017 | Lifestyle

From custom shoes to a rejuvenating spa day, we’ve rounded up the top luxurious items and experiences to surprise dad with this Father’s Day.

The Gift of Rejuvenated Skin & Hair With Motykie Med Spa

In recent years, an increased number of men have been turning to cosmetic procedures to look and feel their best. This Father’s Day, allow dad to do the same by gifting him a visit to Motykie Med Spa. Nestled on the sunset strip, Motykie Med Spa is a one-stop shop for everything dad will need, including custom IV drips to cool sculpting and facials. A few of Dr. Motkyie’s suggestions include PRP injections for a thicker hairline, fillers and botox to “freshen up the eyes and create a more pleasant, resting appearance and facial expression,” according to Dr. Motykie, and one of the most popular new treatments to get a chiseled jawline, Kybella. Most treatments can be administered during dad’s lunch break with minimal downtime. 9201 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-276-6772

Father’s Day Brunch & the Chance to Win a Golf-Inspired Prize at Tuck Room Tavern

If golf and brunch is your dad’s thing, check out The Tuck Room Tavern this Father’s Day. The LA eatery will be hosting a contest with an impressive prize package perfect for any father — a golf bag autographed by Master’s Champion Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller, Jr., a $100 gift card, and an official golf ball presented in a display case. The Tuck Room Tavern’s brunch, which is served from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., will feature a decadent menu including mango & habanero barbecue baby back ribs and refreshing cocktails such as the “Fuzzy’s Mulligan Mule.” 10850 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-307-7004

A Haircut and Shave at Baxter Finley Barber & Shop

Treat dad like a Hollywood A-lister this Father’s Day with a trip to Baxter Finley Barber & Shop. From June 9-18, Baxter Finley’s is offering a 20 percent off promotion on all products, including the Better with Age Set. The set includes their Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream and two Scotch glasses — perfect for toasting to dad on his special day. 515 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-657-4726

A Custom Pair of Shoes by Quero Shoes

Quero Shoes, a new online footwear retailer, is where dad can go to create custom shoes from the comfort of his own home. The handmade shoes are made from the highest quality leathers and suede with a wide variety of styles, colors, and customizable options. The user-friendly site allows you and dad to collaborate on the perfect pair of custom footwear over a Father’s Day cocktail.

A Limited Edition Bottle of Casa Noble Alta Belleza Tequila

For the dad who is a spirits aficionado, a bottle of the limited edition Casa Noble Alta Belleza Tequila would make the perfect addition to his home bar. The tequila boasts aromas of green apple with notes of cinnamon and toasted almond. At $1,200 per bottle, Dad will want to save this exceptional tequila in his collection for a special occasion.

The Father’s Day Bathing Ritual at Ole Henriksen

Spa sanctuary Ole Henriksen is offering the perfect gift for dad to escape from the hustle and bustle of LA — a bathing ritual. “Juggling a career, friends, and children can take a physical toll on the body,” says Ole Henriksen owner Vance Soto. “Moments of solitude and complete relaxation for the mind and body can be tricky to navigate and make time for.” During dad’s spa time, he will soak in water infused with sandalwood and other essential oils while enjoying a refreshing mug of beer. Grated cucumber eye masks are also provided to soothe and de-puff from the stress of fatherhood. 8622A W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-854-7700